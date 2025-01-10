American Singer Anita Bryant, Who Was Once Hit With a Pie on The Face, Dies at 84

The world lost yet another star, yet another gem. The muti-Grammy nominated singer, former Miss Oklahoma Anita Bryant, breathed her last at 84. Anita, who became a high-profile campaigner for anti-gay rights in America, started the ‘Save Our Children’ campaign. Her family confirmed the news of her demise.

The artist passed away on December 16, 2024. However, her family announced her demise on January 9, 2025. The statement released by them read, “May Anita’s memory and her faith in eternal life through Christ comfort all who embraced her.” Anita is still remembered as the epitome of talent. She tasted fame at an early age and led a fulfilling life. Her career was filled with milestones and achievements.

Born on March 25, 1940, in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, Anita carved a niche for herself in the music industry. Hits like ‘In My Little Corner of the World’, ‘Paper Roses,’ and ‘Till There Was You’ built her career. She was crowned Miss Oklahoma at the age of 18. She then went on to perform at the White House during Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidential period. She even sang at Republican and Democratic national conventions.

Anita even served as spokesperson for Florida Citrus. Her famous statement, “Breakfast without orange juice is like a day without sunshine,” became instantly popular. It was during the 1970s that Bryant showed her interest in politics. She led the anti-LGBTQ+ campaign “Save Our Children”. The campaign aimed to overturn the appeal to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation in Dade County, Florida.

Anita Bryant, Pop Singer, Oranges Pitchwoman and Anti-Gay Rights Crusader, Dies at 84 https://t.co/yuvc3ASycw — Variety (@Variety) January 9, 2025



Bryant said to Playboy in 1978, “I got involved only because they were asking for special privileges that violated the state law of Florida, not to mention God’s law.” The Hollywood Reporter stated that gay rights activists boycotted Florida orange juice as a result of Bryant’s anti-gay beliefs. If that wasn’t enough, she even lost half a million dollars in concert bookings. Her family said in a statement, “Bryant is survived by her four children, two stepdaughters, seven grandchildren, and their spouses.”

45 years ago today: anita bryant, a singer who became famous for her national “crusade against homosexuality,” was pied on national TV by a gay guy posing as a reporter pic.twitter.com/FVGRPWY11t — matt (@mattxiv) October 14, 2022

An infamous moment in Bryant’s anti-LGBTQ+ campaign took place on October 14, 1977. While speaking on a tour in Des Moines, Iowa, Gay activist Tom Higgins threw a banana pie at her face. Anita was clearly upset and said, “At least it’s a fruit pie.” She then prayed for Higgins and burst into tears. It was later highlighted by USA Today that the ‘pie’ incident turned into a crucial point for LGBTQ+ rights supporters.

Irrespective of her political standpoint, Bryant’s influence in the industry remains prominent. She also influenced contemporary politics. Variety reported that fresh laws in Florida, such as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. This was major because of the language Bryant used in her campaign in 1970, which led to further changes in LGBTQ+ laws.