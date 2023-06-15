'American Idol' Finalist Oliver Steele Talked About Katy Perry's Nature Off Camera in His Interview

The former contestant and finalist of "American Idol" season 21 Oliver Steele recently opened up about the impact Katy Perry made during his time on the show. He went on to reveal her warm and loving nature off camera amid the recent backlash faced by the Grammy-winning singer that accused Perry of being a bully on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Also Read: Luke Bryan Defended Katy Perry After Criticism From 'American Idol': 'Katy Gets Picked On'

The former contestant who made it into the finale of the hit singing competition talked about his personal experience while being on the show that changed and defined his music career. He did so in a podcast, called American Idol Unaired, hosted by Bennet Scheer on June 12. In the podcast, Steele kept things casual and comfortable in terms of his attire, wearing what appears to be a baby pink casual t-shirt with a round neck followed by a baseball cap.

The interview emphasized his friendship with American Idol winner Iam Tongi, followed by the priceless memories he made and cherishes to this day. He also highlighted his discussions with judges and how they encouraged and offered their love and support to him throughout his journey of being on the show.

The nearly hour-long episode offered fans a raw peek into what it's really like to be on the show from the eyes of a passionate and dedicated music artist. Initially, Steele highlighted his origin and genesis onto the show after finding out he had made it through to the audition round where he'd displayed his vocals. It's safe to say that all the judges were left awe-struck upon listening to Steele's voice and he made it all the way to the finals. He even noted his fond memories alongside fellow contestants from the show and narrated several memories, which he clearly deeply cherishes.

Also Read: Revealing the Big Perk That ‘The Voice’ Winners Get Over ‘American Idol’ Champions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

On the topic of Katy Perry, Steele recalled a rather fond memory between him and Perry when he requested a picture of the two as a memoir of his time on the show. "I remember day one in Hollywood, I was like, 'Katy, do you mind if we get a photo?'" said Steele in high hopes. To this, Perry responded with, "Yeah sure, babe like one second" At that point the "Firework" singer was getting glammed up for the filming of the show. As soon as she'd finished with her hair and makeup session, she said, "Alright let's get that photo!" He also mentioned how the "Part Of Me" singer contributed to Steele's evolution with both vocals and character on the show due to Perry pushing him and encouraging him as a mentor.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Cohost Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘American Idol’ Led to ‘the Downfall of Society’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver (@oliversteelemusic)

Steele recalled no negative memories when it came to Perry and even shared a heartwarming post on his account after speculations and rumors of Perry leaving the show came to light because of several claims of the "Roar" singer being a possible bully. On his Instagram, the singer expressed his deep gratitude for Perry followed by immense support in light of recent events. From his perspective, he made it crystal clear that Perry wasn't a bully as many claim, and doesn't recall her ever shaming any of his fellow contestants.

More from Inquisitr

American Idol Contestant Wé Ani's Father Accuses Katy Perry of 'Bullying' His Daughter on Reality Show

'American Idol' Finale Sees Decline in Ratings as Season 21 Faces Criticism for Alleged 'Rigged' Results