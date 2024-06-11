Amber Rose Endorses Donald Trump Even After Conviction: "Not Brainwashed Anymore"

Model and activist, Amber Levonchuck a.k.a. Amber Rose, is not wavering in her support for former president Donald Trump, even after his recent criminal conviction of falsifying business records. "Nope, not at all," she said when asked if the conviction impacted her perspective. Rather than hurting Trump's chances, Rose believes the conviction will instead boost his campaign. "I think it helps him more. Yeah, absolutely," she told a reporter on the streets, in a candid interview.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Prince Williams

Rose first publicly supported Trump for the 2024 election in May, while his trial was ongoing. At the time, she posted a photo with Trump and Melania on her Instagram and captioned it, "Trump 2024." The controversial endorsement drew backlash from some of her followers who felt it went against her past activism for women's rights. But the 40-year-old model doubled down on her stance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose)

She claimed she was no longer 'brainwashed' by liberal ideology. "I think we just did our research and we're just, you know, we're not brainwashed anymore by the Left," Rose stated. "I could say that about myself. All these years, I've been brainwashed, and I'm not anymore," as per Mediaite. Interestingly, she once called Trump an 'idiot' in a 2016 interview. As per The Cut, when asked what she thought of Trump’s comment of Hillary Clinton only getting support from 'non-hot' celebrities, she had answered, "He’s a f**king idiot...He’s so weird. I hope he’s not president." Fast forward to the present, Rose is one among many celebrities who have come out in support of Trump's 2024 bid. Rappers 50 Cent and Kodak Black have also endorsed the former president despite his legal troubles, as per Bill Board.

Model Amber Rose SHOCKS reporter who asks why she’s voting for Trump:



“We are voting for Trump because we are no longer brainwashed by the left”



Socialism is being rejected worldwide. pic.twitter.com/d6f54sgapU — Raymond (@Raymond82310289) June 10, 2024

The celebrity endorsements could prove influential, as polls show Trump making inroads with Black voters, a crucial Democratic constituency. An April survey found 30% of Black voters planned to vote for Trump over Biden, a massive increase from the 8% he won in 2020. Overall, while Trump maintains a slight lead over Biden in early polls, the ex-president's legal woes were seen as a potential roadblock. But stalwart supporters like Rose believe the opposite— that the persecution will only galvanize his base. "I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever," she stated.

Whether most voters see injustice or criminality, remains yet to be seen. Some political analysts have theorized that Trump's legal battles could ultimately work in his favor by allowing him to portray himself as a victim of a partisan 'witch hunt'. Todd Blanche, Trump's lead defense attorney, hinted on Friday that the defense team has long had its sights set on the post-conviction procedure rather than the trial itself, as per Politico.