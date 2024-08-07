Amber Portwood's Ex Was Trolled for Seeking 'Casual' Fun on Dating App After Disappearance Drama

More drama unfolded in Teen Mom star Amber Portwood's life as her ex-fiance Gary Wyat, who she previously reportedly missing and then broke up with afterward, was looking for a new companion on a dating app. His profile caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, who brutally roasted him on social media. A screenshot of his Tinder profile was shared on Instagram's Teen Mom fans account. He wrote on the app, "Just moved [a hidden location] recently. Looking to have some casual while I get settled into the city. Would you like to join me?"

Netizens didn't take his search for a new romance kindly and trolled him as he seemed to have intentionally fled the relationship with Portwood. An Instagram user, @kitana0029y, joked, "Someone! Go on a date with him just to get some info then spill some tea." @bonniexharrisonx responded, "100% then again I'm sure he could prob sell his story it's got to come out at some point." Meanwhile, one Teen Mom fan, @newbreed100, accused him of using Portwood as a success ladder, "He did it for clout. He never liked her. Sad, she just needs to focus on herself."

Another frustrated fan, @dje1954, echoed, "Perhaps he used her to become relevant?" @kim_avaa took a jibe, "Casual fun bc he may or may not run away lol." Some other fans wished this plot get made into a TV show, like, @bserio14, who wrote, "I can't wait for all of this to be aired on TV." @mrsjacobson joined the bandwagon, "I'm just waiting on the documentary 'Surviving Amber Portwood.'"

Around July 6, 2024, Portwood introduced her ex-fiance Wyat to Teen Mom viewers. She told the camera that "things are honestly getting serious between me and my boyfriend Gary. He really treats me like a queen." Ahead in the episode, Portwood sat down with her friend Lexi and told her that they were going at a good pace, and he even witnessed one of her manic meltdowns.

But things weren't as great as Portwood narrated despite being engaged because within a few days, on June 11, he went missing. The 39-year-old abruptly disappeared after the ex-couple had a 'discussion' on June 9. Although she clarified that the argument 'was not a big blowout fight or anything like that,' he left immediately after and never returned. During a YouTube livestream, the reality star revealed, "Nobody was heated or anything, it was emotional because it had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am. He was very upset about this, I was upset. We do not yell at each other, we do not hurt each other."

After his mysterious disappearance, the Bryson City Police Department announced Wyat 'has been located.' He was apparently caught on a surveillance camera in Oklahoma, over 900 miles away from where he was last spotted. Subsequently, in a Facebook update, authorities informed people that "No further information available at this time. [The] case is Closed," per E! News. Following his appearance, the former engaged couple broke up and Wyat seemed to have moved on, as evidenced by his dating app profile.