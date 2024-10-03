Amber Portwood Addresses Ex-Fiance ‘Murderer’ Accusations While Crying on ‘Teen Mom'

Gary Wayt's disappearance and its circumstances were finally dissected by Amber Portwood. During the season finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci Bookout, an old friend and coworker, was seen going to support Portwood at the North Carolina motel where she and Gary were staying when he went missing. Days later, Wayt was ultimately found by the police, but not before critics had already accused Portwood of fatally hurting her now ex-fiance.

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood addresses rumors that she killed her ex-fiancé Gary Wayt. pic.twitter.com/5NwYFxC1ai — E! News (@enews) September 13, 2024

The 34-year-old sobbed as she described the impact on her own and her family's mental health of her former husband-to-be's disappearance. As per Us Weekly, "This man broke me. I was stable. Right now, this is the first time in years in my life — I am 34 — I am not f------ right because a man put a ring on my finger," Portwood told Kiki Malone, the executive producer.

Portwood spoke about Wayt, who was reported missing from a North Carolina town: "You broke me because we were actually in love." After three days of searching, police said he had 'been located,' but they didn't say anything further before closing the investigation. Portwood added, "The day that man left for no reason — I’m going to say no reason because there was no f------ reason — he ruined something so f------ good. Why am I getting persecuted?"

The mother of two defended her actions by claiming they were a 'trauma response,' and then went on to attack everyone who thought she had anything to do with his abduction. While mocking her critics, she said, "Why am I getting persecuted? 'We know Amber killed him.' I had to deal with that. Do you know how that feels when people are calling you a murderer to your f—ing fiancé?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__)

Portwood revealed she has been feeling a plethora of emotions, and she has been keeping track of them all. She has two children, Leah, 15, and James, 5, with her ex Andrew Glennon. As per E! Online, she added, "I've had to deal with thinking my fiancé was dead for three to four days. I had to deal with literally grieving and trying to make sense of why the f--k would somebody do this to me. I am going through something right now."

For more than fifteen years, Portwood has dealt with the dual diagnoses of bipolar illness and borderline personality disorder. She spoke about the betrayal she felt from Wayt during her consultation with a psychiatrist. She said, "If you want to show what heartbreak is, this is it. It's not just about a man. He looked at my family, my daughter and just asked to be a big, happy family."

Specifically, she wants to know why Wayt got out of the motel in North Carolina where they were staying. Given her history of legal issues, including accusations of abuse and incarceration, during the episode, the Teen Mom star recalled, "I guess his dad read my Wikipedia page. I think he was holding in the fact that maybe he heard from his family or something and not telling me. I was just saying, 'I can't do this.' How can we get married then if your family can't accept me? Maybe he took that as me breaking up with him. It seemed like to me he was upset and maybe hopeless."