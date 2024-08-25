Alyssa Farah Griffin is Betting on Taylor Swift to Help Defeat Donald Trump

The View co-host and former White House communications director, Alyssa Farah Griffin, doubled down on her belief that Taylor Swift might be key to defeating Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Griffin first floated the idea in 2023 and recently revisited the same, arguing that the pop star’s influence could be a game changer in American politics. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she shared her latest prediction about the upcoming election, speculating that Swift might endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

If Taylor Swift endorses Kamala - which I think she will - the best way for the campaign to deploy her: have her do one-night-only shows in battleground states targeting 1st time voters, where the price to attend is registering to vote. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) August 22, 2024

As per HuffPost, she suggested, “If Taylor Swift endorses Kamala— which I think she will— the best way for the campaign to deploy her [would be to] have her do one-night-only shows in battleground states targeting first-time voters, where the price to attend is registering to vote.” Griffin, an outspoken critic of Trump since resigning from his administration in 2020, recently also tweeted, “Yes, it’s personal for me. It will never not break my heart to hear a mob that was lied to by Trump, chant for the life of my former boss, Mike Pence. That is who Trump is.”

Yes, it’s personal for me. It will never not break my heart to hear a mob that was lied to by Trump chant for the life of my former boss Mike Pence.



That is who Trump is. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) August 22, 2024

Back in 2023, during an episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast, Griffin joked that if Swift were to run for president, she could likely defeat Trump herself. She said, “This ends in one way. We are all Taylor Swift fans and, to be honest, if Donald Trump looks like he is going to win, she is just going to need to get in the race and defeat him once and for all because she’s probably the only person who can,” as reported by The Independent.

Swift’s influence was already evident when she shared a social media post directing her fans to Vote.org, resulting in a prominent spike in voter registrations. She had once urged, “In the past, I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for human rights. I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening, and prevalent.”

The singer's lengthy post further read, “I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love…So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people who have turned 18 in the past two years now have the right and privilege to make their vote count.”