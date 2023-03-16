Here Is Lindsay Lohan's Husband Bader Shammas' Net Worth

Lindsay Lohan announced on March 14, 2023, that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her husband, Bader Shammas. The 36-year-old actress shared the exciting news about her pregnancy on her Instagram by posting a picture of a onesie with "coming soon" written on it. She also shared the post to her Instagram story, tagging Shammas. “We are blessed and excited!” she wrote in the caption, adding the prayer hands, gray heart, baby face, and baby bottle emojis. The Freaky Friday star also made a statement for TMZ regarding the news: “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

As Lohan enters this new chapter in her life, many fans want to know more about her husband, whom she married in 2022. Unlike Lohan, Shammas has lived his life out of the public eye: For the duration of their relationship, his Instagram profile — with around just 700 followers — has been private. While the couple has kept a relatively low profile, here’s what we know about Lohan’s husband.

The Kuwait native studied at the University of South Florida from 2007 to 2010 and earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He continued his education at the University of Tampa and graduated with his Bachelor of Science in finance in 2012. Bader previously worked at BNP Paribas Wealth Management before he was hired as the vice president at the investment banking firm Credit Suisse in 2018, according to Page Six. He is not active on LinkedIn, so it’s not clear if he still works for Credit Suisse.

According to reports by Life & Style Magazine, his net worth is estimated to be around $100 million. He reportedly earns a salary of $5 million in his job. He and Lohan both live in Dubai. The actress has shared that she likes her privacy there.

The pair met after Lohan moved to Dubai nearly seven years ago. Lohan said in 2018 that moving to Dubai gave her a “fresh start,” which was around the time she and Shammas started dating. The couple dated for four years, and Lindsay announced their engagement in November 2021. Shammas popped the question with a six-carat ring that was custom-made by Harry Winston and estimated to be worth $250,000. It appears the couple got engaged somewhere cold, as they were seen snuggled up in thick sweaters and hats in the Instagram picture that Lindsey posted. The post had several sweet photos of the couple, and she showed off her diamond ring.“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 11.11.21,” she wrote at the time.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in secret in July 2022, however, Lohan later revealed their nuptials were in April of that year. Around the same time, Lohan gave fans a hint at her new relationship status, calling Shammas her “husband” for the first time online. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan gushed on Instagram alongside a selfie of the two. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Following the private ceremony, the newlyweds traveled to Turkey for a romantic getaway. And now, fans are excited to know that the couple will soon be parents, with many of them leaving lovely comments on her Instagram.