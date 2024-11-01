Alina Habba’s ‘Campaign Message’ From Her Daughter Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing

Donald Trump’s senior advisor and attorney, Alina Habba, found herself in hot waters yet again after her bizarre show of support for the former president during his October 27 Madison Square Garden rally in New York City. Habba drew attention for sharing a message she claims was from her nine-year-old daughter, urging Americans to vote for Trump.

At a recent rally, in an attempt to persuade undecided voters, she recounted her daughter’s supposed advice: “Mom, I have a really good campaign message for you." She further quoted her daughter as having said, “Just say: If you want a leader that loves America, that loves children, and that loves God, vote for President Trump... And if you want to turn into North Korea, vote for Kamala Harris.”

Habba later also shared the quote on social media. On X (formerly Twitter) she captioned, “Wise words from my incredible daughter." The remarks, however, led to immediate backlash with many questioning the authenticity of her claims. “I will take ‘Things Alina Habba’s 9-year-old daughter never said’ for $800, please,” a person quipped, while another added, “Your daughter also said you were a terrible lawyer.” Interestingly, a MAGA supporter also slammed, “No. We don’t do this sort of thing. Pretentious overbearing virtue-signaling liberals do this. And it’s usually bullshit. Leave your 9-year-old daughter out of this.” Another sympathetically added, “That poor child. One day she will grow up and find out the humiliating truth.”

Alina Habba at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

This isn't the first time Habba has used personal stories to make political points. At a Turning Point USA event earlier this year in June, she shared a story about her early life, claiming her family survived on McDonald's Coke and peanuts, according to Raw Story. Followers expressed confusion, noting that McDonald's doesn't serve peanuts.

Despite the backlash, Habba stood by her claims, attributing the criticism to 'Trump derangement syndrome' among her detractors. In a follow-up appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show, she stated, "I know that there were comments that were just beyond comprehension, trying to break down, fact-check me. I really can't be fact-checked on my life."

Habba's remark wasn't the only thing weird about her rally appearance. She stepped on stage dressed in an all-red outfit, with a sequined jacket draped over her shoulders, according to The List. The jacket featured '45' on one sleeve and '47' on the other, symbolizing Trump’s previous presidency and her belief in his potential return to the White House. The back of the jacket displayed 'MAGA' in bold letters. Upon reaching the stage, she removed the jacket, and in a bizarre move, draped it over the podium, addressing the crowd with, “I put my MAGA jacket to trigger Hillary Clinton...there you go, Hill."