Alina Habba Vows to Get Her 'Hands Dirty' and Elect Donald Trump After Kamala Harris' CNN Interview

Alina Habba, the senior adviser to Donald Trump and his personal attorney, delivered a feisty speech at a Trump rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She passionately criticized Vice President Kamala Harris' speech with a series of bold declarations and pointed jabs. Habba's remarks came on the heels of a joint interview Harris gave on CNN, which she used as a springboard to assert her strength and independence as a ‘MAGA woman.’

As per Mediaite, Habba exclaimed, "Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know if you saw her on CNN, but let me be very clear. I am an American woman! I am a MAGA woman! And I don’t need a man standing next to me to get up and speak!" She contrasted her approach to politics and remarked, “So while Miss Harris is too busy trying not to giggle in front of the American people, I am going to get my hands dirty and help President Trump save this country! God bless you all!”

Habba’s speech explored the broader themes of patriotism and the preservation of the American dream. She noted, "But all I can tell you is they are only desperate for the fear they fear the most, which is the American dream. They are the opposite of it.” Declaring her loyalty, Habba asserted, “I will help us preserve America with our great president. And I will tell you right now the reason I have strength and the reason I am who I am right now, is because of one person— the 45th and the 47th President of the United States.”

This isn’t the first time Habba has aimed at Harris. In previous speeches, she questioned Harris’ identity and roots, aligning herself with Trump’s controversial rhetoric. Habba exclaimed, “I am so excited because when I spoke at the RNC, I didn’t know she was the one we were going after. But now I do. I am going to speak to you, Miss Harris! I am a strong woman, a mom, a lawyer, and an American! And unlike you, Kamala, I know who my roots are! I know where I come from! And I don’t play around with the Constitution,” as reported by The Indepeandent.

Habba’s remarks are part of a broader effort by the Trump campaign to discredit Harris and portray her as unfit for leadership. Recently, Trump stressed, “I didn’t know she was Black. She happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black? ...I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way and all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black person.”