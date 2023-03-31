Alicia Keys Receives N98m Limited Edition Mercedes-Maybach as Birthday Gift From Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz recently surprised his wife, Alicia Keys, with a lavish birthday gift: a limited edition black and beige Mercedes-Maybach, designed by the late fashion designer, Virgil Abloh. The couple’s two sons, Egypt Daoud Dean and Genesis Ali Dean, helped present the car to their mother. The car is reported to be worth N98 million, and only 152 units of it are expected to be available when they hit the market in April, as per The Source.

Swizz Beatz took to his Instagram to share a picture of Alicia Keys sitting in the back seat of the car, holding the golden key to the vehicle. He captioned the post, “Keys open doors 🔑 long live @virgilabloh 🤲🏾 gifts from the Kids to the Queen always …”. In response to the surprise, Alicia Keys also shared on her Instagram page a video of the moment she was gifted the car. The video showed her sons pulling back the black cover to reveal the luxurious vehicle, and her opening the door to show off the beautiful interior. “It’s crazy,” she said multiple times. “The wheels… Boys, thank you. Oh my gosh. Woah.”

She captioned the video as "Maybach Sundays 😂 I finally got to see my bday gift from the kids and my hubby 🥵🥵🥵🤯🤯🤯 RIP @virgilabloh this one is a masterpiece woooowwww🙏🏽🙏🏽"

The limited edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 model is a two-tone solar-powered car with a transparent hood that was also designed by Abloh in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz’s chief design officer. The car was unveiled at a car show last December, and according to Wagener, due to production requirements, they had to take a different approach to the design of the Mercedes-Maybach limited-edition S-Class. However, he stated that the team "had complete creative freedom to collaboratively concept what the future of electric travel could look like."

The car has garnered attention on social media, with fans expressing their opinions on the expensive birthday gift. While many fans admitted that the car was beautiful, some fans were not fans of the black and beige color scheme. Some even joked that the car looked like a “Rolls Royce Honey Comb”, as per Legit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-Benz (@mercedesbenz)

Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021, was a cultural icon and a trailblazer in the fashion industry. His collaboration with Mercedes-Benz on the limited edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 model is a testament to his talent and creativity. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 is a sleek and luxurious car that is sure to turn heads wherever it goes. The car’s two-tone solar-powered design and transparent hood make it stand out from other cars on the road. The car’s interior is equally impressive, with leather seats and advanced technology features.