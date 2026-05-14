South Carolina Supreme Court Reversed Alex Murdaugh’s Wife Murder Convictions: Here’s the Shocking Reason Why

The South Carolina Supreme Court has reversed the murder convictions of Alex Murdaugh and instructed a fresh trial on Wednesday. He was accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, in June 2021. The state’s supreme court cited “improper external influences on the jury” as the reason for its decision.

According to The Washington Post, the high court’s five justices collectively voted en banc to order a new trial, insisting that comments made by Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill influenced jurors during the 2023 trial. The justices acknowledged that both prosecutors and Alex Murdaugh’s defense team had argued their cases well. They also noted that the trial judge handled the complex, high-profile proceedings with care.

The South Carolina Supreme Court just overturned the murder conviction of Alex Murdaugh and granted him a new trial. This is insane. All the evidence shows he murdered his wife and son, and a jury convicted him. Like every other aspect of American society the US “justice”… pic.twitter.com/hfvVc4Zd5k — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) May 13, 2026

“However, their efforts were in vain because Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury,” they added.

In response, the justices on Wednesday acknowledged the time, money, and efforts being spent on the “lengthy trial,” further announcing, “we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Alex Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial.”

Alex Murdaugh You can thank clerk Becky Hill. According to South Carolina Supreme Court Justices, she: "placed her fingers on the scales of justice," when she "egregiously attacked Murdaugh's credibility and his defense, thus triggering the presumption of prejudice." Will… pic.twitter.com/m2C4ko0e2Z — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) May 13, 2026

Meanwhile, a WCIV report notes that Hill confessed to misconduct in public office, impeding justice, and perjury after being accused of misusing public money as a clerk and of leaking sealed court information to a reporter, among other allegations. In addition, the Wednesday ruling also mentioned several comments allegedly made by Hill to the jurors during the trial.

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyer, in their retrial request, argued that Hill had manipulated the jury by warning them not to be “fooled” by the defense’s arguments and to “watch out” for Murdaugh’s behavior in court. A juror also mentioned in an affidavit that Hill’s remark, “watch (Murdaugh) closely,” influenced her decision, as she believed that the clerk was suggesting that he was.

The South Carolina Supreme Court just reminded us of something we already knew. Our justice system is broken. The Alex Murdaugh trial showed the entire country what many of us have known for years: power protects itself, connections matter, justice is not always blind, and the… pic.twitter.com/vDXOp2fO8c — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 13, 2026

A new trial date has yet to be scheduled, but legal experts say selecting a jury in such a high-profile case may be difficult. The publication quoted New York Law School professor Anna Cominsky. She said it will be hard to find jurors who do not know the case. The focus will be on selecting people who can judge based on the evidence shown at the new trial.

Following an extended five-week-long trial, the disgraced lawyer was convicted of killing his wife and son, who were shot near the family’s dog kennels. He was sentenced to two life imprisonments. In addition, he has been serving 27- and 40-year sentences behind bars for state and federal crimes.

The 56-year-old once held a powerful position as a lawyer. His legal troubles drew global attention, and his trial was televised. In fact, the case also inspired several documentaries, podcasts, and books, including one released by Hill months after Murdaugh’s trial. Per the reports, the justices also mentioned the tell-all book about the court proceedings. They noted it was “pulled” by the publication.