Man Kills Wife During Argument Over Back Pain — Then Calls 911 Himself

A 43-year-old Texas man, Jose Romero, shot his wife dead on May 2, 2026. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office press release, he is now charged with the murder of 39-year-old Yanira Marin de Romero. He shot her multiple times while their three children were present in their Cloverleaf residence.

After shooting her, he called 911 himself and told them he had shot his wife. When the police arrived, they found his wife on the bathroom floor with several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

He shot her around 1 p.m. When the deputies questioned him, he told them the motive. He said his wife “didn’t take his back pain seriously.”

Husband shot wife dead 'because she didn't take his back pain seriously' — annihilated their 'perfect' marriage while the couple's 3 kids were home with them: Cops https://t.co/Eo0mwsdudL — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 10, 2026

They detained him without incident, and he’s currently being held in the Harris County Jail. According to KHOU, they have three kids, ages 3, 8, and 13 who were not harmed during the incident. ​The couple’s relatives and loved ones are shocked after the incident and in disbelief. They claimed they were a perfect couple. What may have looked perfect at the surface level has now turned into a nightmare.

A relative shared a heartfelt post on Facebook explaining how they thought their marriage was almost perfect. They had been together since adolescence. The post reads, “My heart and our family are shattered, unable to accept this reality. They were a marriage I could call almost perfect. They had only had each other since their adolescence, and they moved forward together. They were our family’s pride.”

They did not explain any issues with the couple and remained ambiguous with, “but the enemy dragged them into a disaster.” Furthermore, she wrote about the deceased, “(She) left this world perhaps without even knowing what happened in that moment.” The relative offered prayers over the loss. She also prayed for the couple’s kids, who will now grow up without parents.

Man accused of killing wife told deputies she dismissed his back pain: https://t.co/XtRu5fHszH pic.twitter.com/z5KtT2Q1FF — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) May 9, 2026

Another loved one of the family, noted in the comments, “I was left in shock by this news. I knew this family, with the exception of their two young children. They were always persevering in everything they did; they were very close-knit, got along well, and had plans and dreams.”

They prayed for strength for the children as they would have to endure immense pain while growing up. Blaming the argument and anger, they wrote, “It is incredible how evil, in a matter of seconds, can take hold of a person and drive them to make a rash decision—even if, perhaps, they never intended to cause harm. By the time calm returns, it is already too late.”