'Alarmingly Skinny' Angelina Jolie Has Fans Worried As 8-Year Divorce Straggles On

Recent images of Angelina Jolie have caused many people to be anxious and worried about her weight. Photographers caught the 49-year-old at this week's Venice International Film Festival flaunting her tattoos on her back and arms while dressed in Saint Laurent. People began commenting on Jolie's health when famous blogger Perez Hilton posted pictures of her at the event on Instagram.

One user wrote in the comment section, "She does not look well at all and hasn’t for a long time." By pointing out her arms in the image, someone else remarked, "Did anyone see her arms in the last picture??? She needs to eat!!!" Another voice echoed this sentiment, "I’m sorry, but she is just too skinny alarmingly skinny. You can literally see her bones and veins just poking out of her body. None of those outfits actually fit her. They look very big on her even the type fitted dress. I love her, but I believe she has some kind of medical condition going on or she just plain is not eating."

In addition, one more user said that Jolie seemed hungry in the photos further: "She does not look happy, she looks hungry. Its sad, even after all shes accomplished she needs to be blonde and botox’d. If anyone would have aged gracefully i thought it wouldve been her, not pamela Anderson!"

Angelina Jolie was not that skinny when she started getting famous. Also at the same time Monica Bellucci had her international breakout roles - definitely not skinny. — terandula (@terandula) February 25, 2024

On the other hand, many others chimed in to defend Jolie, saying that she was just aging naturally and that she had always had a slim figure. One fan wrote, "She's fifty. And she's always been on the thin side... Ppl should get a grip. She looks wonderful and very good. Most ppl commenting badly on her look like they're 70 +." Some worried fans have even suggested that Jolie's divorce struggle with Brad Pitt may be contributing to her health problems.

why does seeing thin people trigger so many folks??? i saw a (stunning might i add) picture of angelina jolie and the replies are full of people calling her malnourished... being skinny does not automatically mean you're unhealthy or have an ED. — ★ (@stardustsuzie) August 30, 2024

On August 23, 2014, the former couple had a little ceremony in the French hamlet of Correns to officially tie the knot. But on September 20, 2016, Jolie filed for a divorce, ending their ten-year romance that had included two years of marriage. The actors are still at odds eight years after the first lawsuit, this time over child custody, money, and another case involving the Château Miraval vineyard in France.

Nevertheless, this isn't the first time that Jolie's abnormally slim frame has caused people to worry about her health again. At the Tony Awards on June 16, Jolie wore a strapless ruched gown that exposed her abnormally tiny arms and shoulders, much to the dismay of her devoted fan base. As reported by Radar Online, insiders revealed at the time that they were encouraging Jolie to eat properly and look after her health. The source spilled, "She's looking very thin, almost sickly, and probably doesn't weigh more than 98 pounds. She's either forgetting or unwilling to eat. Pals are afraid she won't be able to carry on like this."