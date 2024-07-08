After First Debate, Trump’s Campaign is Doing Something Truly Unexpected and ‘Smart'

Donald Trump and his campaign are apparently using a new tactic to combat President Joe Biden — the former President stays silent as he waits for Biden and the Democrat party to pave the way for him. In the current political scenario, the Trump campaign believes taking a step back and avoiding any public bashing of Biden will work in their favor. The silence is unusual as Trump rarely remained unperturbed to prove the incompetency of his political counterpart.

For the Republicans, it is a golden opportunity as Democrats deal with dropping voter support due to questions over Biden's ability to run for another tenure. With Trump taking a break from his Truth Social rants on Biden, former Rep. Steve Stivers lauded, "When your opponent is blowing himself up, don’t interrupt…There’s no reason to insert yourself in that conversation. The discipline is smart on this topic, and he’s done a good job at that. Nobody in the Democratic Party cares about what Trump thinks whether Biden’s the candidate, so why talk," as reported by The Hill.

THE GENIUS OF TRUMP

Stivers added, "I’m glad to see he’s learned from 2020 because he wasn’t very disciplined then. I think it speaks to him learning from the past." Previously, in an interview with John Reid, Trump emphasized that he does not think Biden will step down and would very much want him to stay in the race, "If you listen to the professionals that do this stuff, they say it’s very hard for anybody else to come into the race," he said as reported by The New York Times.

Meanwhile, a Trump adviser, Corey Lewandowski opined, "I don’t think anybody in the Trump campaign has ever said they want Biden off the ticket... Two candidates, who America both knows very well and has a record to compare, favor us very, very much."

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, also tweeted, "It is abundantly clear to me that the Democratic Party is beginning to understand that President Biden is not up to the task of being the standard bearer in 2024, for the party. Over 70% of Americans consistently say in polling that Biden doesn’t have the mental fitness to serve another term as president. This is sad but true. I believe the Trump Campaign realizes the 2024 race could very soon dramatically shift away from Biden’s capabilities, to a fight for the heart and soul of the country."

Adding to the doubts about Kamala Harris, Graham tweeted, "It is equally clear to me that Vice President Kamala Harris will become the nominee and for the first time in American history, we could very well have an all-female ticket. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a compelling choice for Democrats and hails from the swing state of Michigan. The Trump Campaign and the Republican Party need to build on President Trump’s ability to expand the demographic reach of our party in 2024. Much is at stake."