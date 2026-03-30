“Say The Word”; African Nation Wants Ilhan Omar to Be Extradited Over JD Vance Claims

The Republic of Somaliland is calling for Rep. Ilhan Omar to be extradited after Vice President JD Vance accused her of committing immigration fraud. The lawmaker’s office has denied the accusations, while Vance has called for an investigation into the matter.

The vice president said in an interview that he had spoken with White House immigration adviser Stephen Miller about legal action against Omar. “We think Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” he said.

Vance added, “We’re trying to look at what the remedies are. That’s the thing that we’re trying to figure out is what are the legal remedies now that we know that she’s committed immigration fraud — how do you go after her, how do you investigate her, how do you actually do the thing, how do you build a case necessary to get some justice for the American people?”

Deportation? Please you’re just sending the princess back to her kingdom.

Extradition? Say the word … https://t.co/nV3uHojqqT — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 28, 2026

However, Omar‘s office has called JD Vance’s accusations “a ridiculous lie.” In an emailed statement to Fox News, her chief of staff, Connor McNutt, said, “This is rich coming from someone who literally said they were willing to ‘create stories’ to redirect the media.”

“This is a ridiculous lie and desperate attempt to distract from the pedophile protection party’s unpopular war of choice, increasing gas prices, and rapidly dropping polling numbers,” the statement added.

Following JD Vance’s claims on Benny Johnson’s show, the X account for the Republic of Somaliland, a partially recognized state in the Horn of Africa, posted, “Deportation? Please you’re just sending the princess back to her kingdom. Extradition? Say the word …”

Previously, Donald Trump accused Omar of marrying her brother to enter the United States. She has called the accusations “bigoted lies.” On social media, Omar wrote, “He needs serious help. Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead.”

🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance Officially CONFIRMS that Rep. Ilhan Omar Committed Immigration Fraud: “Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America” The VP says the White House is going to “go after” Omar for these crimes. “What… pic.twitter.com/01Kwd3kKMR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

The lawmaker has had bad blood with the Trump administration for a long time. Previously, the Democratic lawmaker criticized the president’s immigration operations in Minnesota. “Operation Metro Surge was just the tip of the iceberg. We are witnessing a full-scale assault on our rights, our institutions and the rule of law,” Omar said at the No Kings Rally on Saturday.

“We have an administration that is openly and brazenly breaking the law and acting like the Constitution is optional,” she added. Omar accused the administration of “blatantly lying about every single thing they are doing.” She alleged that the president has “taken a wrecking ball to the very foundation of what makes America great.”

“We do not cower to bullies. We are Minnesota strong,” Omar said at the Minnesota State Capitol on Saturday.