Here’s the Reason Why Adult Star Emily Willis is ‘permanently disabled’ with Brain Damage

Adult Star Emily Willis is no more! While substance addiction has been an issue of concern not only for laymen but also in the entertainment industry, several celebrities like Robert Downy Jr., Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly, and Juice World have been the victims of the consequences. While few of them have had overdoses and near-death experiences, many others, like Juice World and beloved Friends star Matthew Perry, have lost their lives and succumbed to it.

As per recent reports, adult star Emily, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banuelos, was left “permanently disabled” after slipping into a state of “vegetative coma.” This happened during her rehab stint for drug addiction. The 25-year-old, who was battling ketamine addiction, visited the Malibu rehab center named Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Centres, LLC, last year on January 27, 2025. While the exact cause of the cardiac arrest is unclear, drug tests showed no ketamine or other substances in her system at the time.

As per new reports by The Mirror, Willis is supposed to have shortly suffered a cardiac arrest and is still in a semi-conscious state due to negligence by the people of the facility. Furthermore, her guardian is Yesenia Lara Cooper. “No patient should ever be subjected to such a terrible breakdown in clinical care. As per sources, she became “disheveled, frail, disoriented,” and struggled to walk, eat, shower, or get dressed. She also suffered from aches, tremors, weakness, and spasms. Her health was ignored until it was too late, and now her life is forever changed.”

Reportedly, the star’s family has taken legal action against the treatment center and filed a lawsuit. The lawsuit cited “abuse of a dependent adult, professional negligence, negligence, and fraudulent business practices.” In addition, the staff and nurses of the place were very unprofessional, as they didn’t even transfer her to a hospital despite her declining health over several days.

Moreover, the rehab promised to monitor her closely and provide the best care for the patient. However, she was brutally neglected and left unattended until her body collapsed. Although Emily has regained consciousness now, she was moved to a care home in Utah. Emily can now follow things with her eyes. However, she can’t speak or move.

The young star started her career in the adult industry in 2018. Reportedly a move that was heavily influenced by a boyfriend she met on Tinder shortly after turning 18. Despite the controversial nature of the industry, her talent and charisma quickly pushed her to stardom.

She became a standout performer, earning widespread recognition for her work. By 2021, she even won awards for her talent and her reputation as one of the leading figures in adult entertainment, garnering a loyal fan base and a significant online presence with a whopping 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

Her success also opened the door to mainstream collaborations, where she explored avenues beyond adult films, including appearances in music videos and interviews. We wish her a speedy recovery and hope she can bounce back to normalcy real soon. Stay tuned for further updates on this matter.