Adrien Brody’s Behavior at Oscars 2025 Sparks Outrage- Here’s Why!

Adrien Brody‘s 2025 Oscars victory lap wasn’t well-received by the audience. The star who took the Academy Award home that night was heavily criticized by the people.

The King Kong actor was nominated for the Best Actor award, and he ended up winning that night. The star was nominated for his role in the movie The Brutalist.

He was accompanied by his girlfriend Georgina Chapman to the awards night. Brody was dressed by Giorgio Armani for the red carpet. He looked sharp in a midnight blue tuxedo. The outfit featured a one-button peak lapel detail. His outfit was tied together with a bow tie. The star wore a white evening shirt under the tuxedo.

Georgina Chapman wore a Marchesa gown to the ceremony. The gown was made of black velvet fabric. The dress had a sculptural neckline and featured a two-cut rose embroidery detail.

Brody’s behavior from the night was frowned upon by people. People even labeled the star “arrogant” after he won the award in the Best Actor category. When the award was announced, the actor ran up to the stage and stopped in his tracks completely before he could make his way up.

The 51-year-old star seemed to suddenly realise that his mouth contained chewing gum. What he did after the realisation is what enraged the fans. Brody spit the gum out and decided to throw it at his girlfriend.

Chapman seemed to run forward and successfully caught the gum. Soon after, the video of the moment started going viral on social media. Several netizens called the actor out for being “disrespectful” towards his girlfriend.

Adrien Brody tosses gum to girlfriend on his way to accept Oscar pic.twitter.com/fqfawcqToS — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2025

That wasn’t all the star did to offend the people on the internet. Netizens also noted how the actor went on talking until the music started playing, forcing him to end his speech.

“The girl was disrespected all night,” one user noted. “He rambled on and on and on and on and on,” another added. “You’ve just won the Oscar; why not put that gum in the pocket of the tux?” a third questioned.

Another quipped while advising the star to take public speaking lessons. One user just noted how “gross” the star’s actions were. “Brody is really a whackjob. And grotesque.,” one user wrote.

Several users brutally called the star a “pig” for his behaviour towards his girlfriend. Another user called Brody a “loser.” A few users even started questioning Georgina Chapman’s choice in men.

“Georgina Chapman is 0 for 2 in picking good men. Who tf does this classless crap? I would never degrade my partner this way. Never,” one user wrote. Chapman was previously married to film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman says she’s leaving him https://t.co/w18xHbzqiJ pic.twitter.com/5argDlJAT6 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2017

The two were first romantically linked in 2004. They got married in Connecticut on 15 December 2007. Georgina and Harvey are co-parents to their two kids, Dashiell and India Pearl.

The stars decided to go their separate ways in 2018 when they filed for divorce. The two finalized their divorce in July 2021. Georgina eventually ended up getting the primary custody of both their kids.