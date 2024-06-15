Adam Schiff Repeated This Word 34 Times While Defending Trump's Guilty Verdict

Donald Trump's conviction in the hush-money case was a significant setback for the Republican party with the Presidential elections just a few months away. In light of the same, California Democrat, Representative Adam Schiff, on Thursday, June 13, reminded the Republicans of the Manhattan jury's judgment. According to HuffPost, Schiff began by saying, "I want to begin by quoting the jury in the Manhattan trial: Guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty," at one go, once for each of Trump’s guilty counts.

Following the dramatic act, he stated, "This was what the jury pronounced unanimously on every count." The Republicans on the committee, headed by Representative Jim Jordan, announced the hearing to examine the verdict as they believed it was a 'political prosecution' by Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg. Their statement read, “With his unprecedented, politicized indictment of President Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Bragg has opened the door for politically motivated prosecutions of federal officials by state and local prosecutors.”

Republicans like Attorney General, Ken Paxton, posted on X, formerly Twitter, "From the beginning of this sham trial, I stood by President Trump, and my support for him is stronger than ever. As Attorney General of Texas, I will unleash every tool at my disposal to fight this blatant corruption and political persecution spewing from New York and the Biden administration."

Trump has continued to say the same with conviction ever since the trial began, deeming it as 'rigged', 'un-American', and a 'weaponization' of the legal system. Schiff further declared, "My Republican colleagues don’t really contest Donald Trump’s guilt, this is the fascinating thing. Their argument is essentially, that he should have never been prosecuted. Or they falsely claim it was a political prosecution. Or they falsely claim it should have been a misdemeanor, not a felony."

"But they don’t contest, not really...that Donald Trump was making hush money payments to a porn star to hide their affair from voters." He countered the Republicans and called their moral pursuits, motivated by political benefits. He quipped, "The party, formally of the moral majority, is now I suppose trying to fashion some kind of immoral majority to reinstate Donald Trump as president."

Trump was found guilty on May 30, on 34 counts of falsifying business records ahead of the 2016 elections, as per NBC News. Following the conviction, several expressed their criticism of the verdict while a majority celebrated the justness of the judiciary system. Needless to say, the verdict backs the claims of Democrats who continue to reject Trump as a Presidential nominee given his criminal charges.