A Surprise Question Left Meghan Markle 'Screaming' and 'Very Annoyed' During Her CBS Interview

In their first sit-down interview with CBS in years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently highlighted their newest endeavor, The Parents Network. The Duchess of Sussex was surprised by an unanticipated query over her mental health, according to a royal expert. The Mirror reported that in an interview with CBS, renowned journalist Jane Pauley brought up Markle's previous comments about suicidal thoughts which she confessed in her past interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The royal expert Angela Levin claimed that Markle was everything from serene after she admitted to Pauley that she 'wasn't expecting' the question. Levin stated, "After the interview was over she was reportedly screaming at the producers, very, very annoyed at what they had asked her. You mustn't do that with Meghan because she's in control. But you could see she couldn't contain her anger, her fury." Afterward, the expert continued by discussing how Markle found Harry's speech intolerable. Levin added, "Just the same as in and out of the interview, she couldn't stand Harry speaking. She would look at him with such harsh eyes and such a terrible expression on her face because she didn't want him to talk, I imagine. He is really lost at the moment... I think that he's in a very, very bad way."

As part of their non-profit organization, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are continuing their work through the Parents Network and its 'No Child Lost to Social Media' campaign to offer a support system for parents coping with loss or whose children are managing mental health issues caused by exposure to harmful content online.

Nevertheless, while discussing the Parents Network, Pauley touched upon Markle's mental health struggles. As reported by People, Markle responded, "I understand why you are though. I wasn't expecting it, but I understand why you are. Because there is a through-line, I think. When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it. I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."

At this year's SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas, Markle continued her open discussion about the online 'bullying and abuse' revealing that it was worse during her pregnancy. She stated at the time, "You just think about that, and to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty, it’s cruel. And why you would do that, certainly, when you’re pregnant, with a newborn, we all know as moms, it’s such a tender and sacred time. I think you know, you could either succumb to it, nearly succumb to how painful that it is, and maybe in some regards, because I was pregnant, that mammalian instinct just kicked in, you do everything you can to protect your child, and as a result, protect yourself too."