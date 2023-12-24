The Entire Relationship Timeline of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Sarah Stier

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s Shout Out to Timothée Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors With Kylie Jenner Confuses Fans

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been going strong since they first met in January this year. The two love to keep things under wraps but never fail to show their support for each other. As per Harper's Bazaar, the duo's relationship started as "casual" but has now moved on to the next level. Let us take a look at the key moments of their relationship timeline from 2023.

1. Romance Rumors Emerge

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Pierre Suu (R) Getty Images| Photo by Mike Coppola

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first bumped into each other during Paris Couture Week. Deuxmoi, an Instagram celebrity gossip account, posted a video of them enjoying each other's company at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show. When Jenner's Range Rover was seen outside Chalamet's Beverly Hills residence in April the rumors about their alleged dating life intensified. People confirmed the news that the new romantic couple was indeed "hanging out", “Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” a source told US Weekly then. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.” The close source added, “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet Recalls Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert with Kylie Jenner: "That Was Great"

2. Keeping Things Low-Key

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Cindy Ord (R) Getty Images| Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet Walked Solo Into a Lakers Game, Fans Speculate Breakup With Kylie Jenner

During the initial phase the KUWTK alum did not want to spill the beans yet, “Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends," an insider told ETOnline, “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source added. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.” People reported that the billionaire beauty mogul was dedicated to her parenting duties, “Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom. [Their relationship is] not serious,” an insider revealed. “They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes,” said the source. “Her family thinks it’s great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive.” While also adding, “Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she’s incredibly beautiful.” In August US Weekly reported that the couple do not hang out much due to their hectic schedules. During this period, it was also speculated that the couple had broken up. “Kylie and Timothée haven’t been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules,” an insider shared. “But they’re still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often.”

3. Debuting Publically

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gotham

Jenner and Chalamat made a PDA-filled public announcement of their emerging romance in September during Beyoncé’s opulent birthday concert in LA. One of the concertgoers posted a video of Jenner and Chalamet on X, showing them cuddling, talking, kissing, and laughing on their balcony. The loved-up couple were pictured at a New York Fashion Week event less than a week later. The Dune actor brought The Kardashians star along to a gala honoring Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader's beauty collaboration. Later that month they were spotted in Paris holding hands and exploring the fashion capital. Wearing coordinated black outfits the young lovers were seen for the first time at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the U.S. Open men’s finals. They two couldn't keep their hands off each other throughout the match.

4. Supporting Each Other

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

In October during an exclusive interview with GQ Chalamat subtly shared that he likes to keep his love life private despite dating one of the most famous women on the planet. "This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour.” The episode parodies Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, with the couple traveling around the world demanding privacy. “Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.” The Wonka actor went on to add, “The experiential rush of my career taking off was so new to me that those were the experiences that were feeding my work for a while. But you’ve got to have real experiences. Human experiences. You’ve got to fall in love, you’ve got to be bored.” As per Harper's Bazaar, Chalamat attended the Museum of Modern Art in New York City in November to show support for his girlfriend, who is a recipient of the 2023 Innovator Award from WSJ Magazine. The same month Jenner attends the SNL after-party in support of Chalamat hosting the show.

5. Confirming Things Are Going Strong

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Phillip Faraone (R) Getty Images| Photo by Shin Ishikawa

As reported by People, the Little Women actor is now being referred to by the reality star as her "boyfriend". Chalamet is “in awe of everything she is accomplishing” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.” “He is very good for Kylie,” a source revealed. “Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused. Her family loves him.” “Kylie and Timothée have been doing really well,” another insider shared with ETOnline. “Even though Kylie has so many of her commitments, she is very proud of Timothée and wants to be there for him and support him.” As per People, the Hulu star was recently seen sneaking into the premiere of Wonka at LA with her mother Kris Jenner. “They both make an effort to show up for each other, and it’s very sweet,” the source concluded.

More from Inquisitr

Fans Think Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Have Broken Up After Spotting This Major Clue

Here’s How a John Lennon Song Inspired Timothée Chalamet’s Film Narrative