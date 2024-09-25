A 'Disturbed 'Justin Bieber Remains 'Shut Off' After Diddy's Arrest, Has Other Priorities

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Federal authorities in New York detained Sean "Diddy" Combs on charges of sex trafficking, conspiring to commit racketeering, and providing transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations in federal court in New York City. Having been denied bail twice, he is presently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. After news of Combs' arrest broke on social media, attention shifted to his notorious celebrity parties. One such person once connected to the Last Night rapper's wild parties is Justin Bieber. The Yummy singer, however, has chosen to maintain a distance from the current controversy surrounding Diddy.

Justin is reportedly focusing on his life with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their newborn son, Jack Blues. “He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” a close source told People. “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though,” the source added. The insider also shared that the Sorry singer has instead 'been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born.' “He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband,” they added.

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy's lawyer, stated that his client is an 'innocent man with nothing to hide' in a statement. "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Agnifilo said. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal."

These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of P Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber.



This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING.



We should hold people accountable, no matter their status or fame!!! pic.twitter.com/C5li2jhE2f — Miss ADG (@therealmissadg) September 18, 2024

Amid all this, old videos featuring Justin's friendship with Diddy resurfaced recently. According to the Daily Record, in a 2009 footage, the Coming Home rapper and a young Justin can be seen planning to spend the weekend together. In the clip, Combs can be heard saying, "He's having forty-eight hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream." Diddy goes on to brag about his 'ownership.' "I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I don't have legal guardianship of him [Justin] but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy." "Let's go get some girls," Justin then responds.

Meanwhile, a close source has revealed that Justin now regrets being a part of Diddy's latest album, The Love Album: Off The Grid, and contributing to a track titled Moments. "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off," an insider alleged. "So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him," the source said.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).