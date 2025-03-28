9-Month-Old Babies as Business Owners—Elon Musk Uncovers Another Fraud in Government Departments!

Elon Musk has suffered huge financial losses in the last two months owing to his influence over the Trump administration. The billionaire was appointed by Donald Trump as the head of DOGE, a newly founded department tasked to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.
Under his new role as Trump’s advisor, Elon Musk has organized mass layoffs of federal workers, cut down funding related to DEI programs and identified alleged frauds in the Social Security Administration. He has now claimed to have found another fraud related to the small business administration, where he says that the Biden administration handed out loans to babies.
Musk has appeared on Fox News multiple times since he associated himself with Trump. In his recent appearance, he, along with his team of DOGE staffers, sat down with Fox News‘ Bret Baier on Special Report to discuss the cuts and streamlining of operations across government departments.
My interview with the @elonmusk and the @DOGE team tonight on #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/KKpxEPtu1Z
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 27, 2025
During the chat, he emphasized that social security payments were going to fraudsters who used social security numbers of dead people who’d be over 150 years old if they were alive. He went on to claim that fraudulent payments are being made to babies. Musk told that these payments are business loans.
The Tesla owner said, “The clear case of fraud was with the small business administration, where they were handing out loans, $380 million worth of loans, to people under the age of 11. I think the youngest, Kelly, was nine months old, who got $100,000 loan. That’s very precocious baby we’re talking about here.”
While discussing everything he and his department have achieved in two months, he added that DOGE “will have accomplished most of the work” within the 130-day period he is granted.
Anthony Armstrong, a DOGE employee, went to reveal a three-word direction that the president gave to DOGE. He claimed that the department must “scalpel not hatchet” while making the cuts.
Armstrong said, “President Trump’s has been very clear, scalpel not hatchet and that’s the way its been getting done. Once those decisions are made there’s a very heavy focus on being generous, being caring, being compassionate and treating everyone with dignity and respect.”
During the interview, the Tesla owner went on to say, “We actually want to be careful in the cuts. We want to measure twice if not thrice and cut once.” He acknowledged that he and his team “may make mistakes but we will correct them quickly and move on.”
He also added, “When they attack DOGE, they never attack the specifics. We are like, ‘Well, which line of the cost savings do you disagree with?’ And they can’t point to any.”
🚨ELON MUSK: “We actually want to be careful in the cuts. We want to measure twice if not thrice and cut once. We may make mistakes but we will correct them quickly.” pic.twitter.com/0QoPtWEfGp
— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 27, 2025
During the interview, Musk also had an emotional moment as he talked about attacks on Tesla. The 53-year-old billionaire said, “I think a great wrong is being done to the people of Tesla and to our customers. I mean, Tesla’s a peaceful company that has made great cars, great products — that’s all it’s done. It hasn’t harmed anyone, and yet, people are committing violence.”
It now remains to be seen if Musk will be able to convince people about the fraud related to the dead and babies or if the boycott against Tesla will continue.