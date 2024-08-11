8 Times 'The View' Hosts Almost Walked Off From Heated Arguments

8 Times 'The View' Hosts Had Very Heated Arguments

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Todd Anderson

The View has been a big part of daytime TV for years. Mostly famous for its lively chats and sometimes very wild debates. In this cool collection, we’re looking at eight unforgettable moments where the women of The View nearly called it quits on air because of intense arguments. From Joy Behar’s fiery back-and-forth with newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin to the legendary clash between Elizabeth Hasselbeck and Rosie O’Donnell, these moments show the real emotions and strong opinions that make The View the kind of TV you just can’t miss.

1. Joy Behar vs. Farah Griffin: The Future Fight

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by James Devaney; (R) Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

In the July 2023 episode, Behar and Farah Griffin had a bit of a heated chat. Griffin talked about how she wanted to stick around on the show for the long just like Behar has, but Behar didn’t like that at all and said, "What makes you think I want to work forever? What are you, nuts?" Griffin tried to explain but Behar wasn't having any of it. This little argument really showed the clash between the old and new hosts on The View. Behar, who’s been on the show since 1997, clearly didn’t like Griffin’s assumptions about her career. It was a clear sign of the generational gap between them.

2. Behar vs. Meghan McCain: The Maternity Leave Drama

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

When Meghan McCain returned from maternity leave in 2021, things got heated quickly. McCain tried to joke with Behar, saying, "Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me." Behar's response was cold and she said that is not true. McCain was shocked which made her say, "That’s so nasty! That’s so nasty. I was teasing. You said something rude. That’s so rude!" Whoopi Goldberg was the one in the end who cooled things down between then and stopped the fight.

3. Elizabeth Hasselbeck vs. Rosie O'Donnell: The War Debate

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Back in 2007, Hasselbeck and O'Donnell had a huge fight. It was about the Iraq War. O'Donnell claimed that when she stated that she opposed war, conservative reporters were unhappy with her. She really thought that Hasselbeck, who was supposed to be her friend, would back her up. But Hasselbeck didn’t do that, and things got really heated. The argument lasted for 10 minutes right on the show. O'Donnell felt totally betrayed. After that, O'Donnell decided to leave the show.

4. Behar and Goldberg vs. Bill O'Reilly: The 9/11 Walkout

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Bruce Glikas; (R) Photo by Brent N. Clarke

In 2010, conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly appeared on The View. The discussion turned to the proposed Islamic community center near Ground Zero. O'Reilly made a controversial statement about 9/11. Both hosts immediately objected. Goldberg used some choice words that had to be censored. Then, in a shocking moment, both Behar and Goldberg walked off the set. They refused to continue the conversation with O'Reilly. Barbara Walters, clearly upset, addressed the audience. "You have just seen what should not happen. We should be able to have discussions without washing our hands and screaming and walking off stage."

5. Behar vs. Farah Griffin: The Aging Argument

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Sonia Moskowitz; (R) Photo by Patricia Schlein

In February 2023, The View hosts discussed Madonna's appearance at the Grammys. Behar suggested that Madonna should admit, "I've had some work done." This led to a tense exchange with Farah Griffin. Griffin shared her own concerns about aging. "I'm 33 and I'm already obsessed about aging," she said. Behar's response was sharp and unexpected. "Oh, shut up!" she snapped at Griffin. While the moment passed quickly and both hosts seemed to smile afterward, it was still an awkward exchange.

6. Sunny Hostin vs. Farah Griffin: The Mike Pence Debate

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

In June 2023, a discussion about Mike Pence turned into a heated argument between Sunny Hostin and Farah Griffin. Hostin brought up Griffin's past work for the Trump administration and Mike Pence. She then shared her negative experiences with Pence's policies when she was a college student in Indiana. Griffin felt attacked and tried to defend herself, "Well, Sunny likes to make it personal with me," she said. "Are you going to give me a chance to answer? I mean, this is absurd." The argument escalated quickly. Griffin accused Hostin of violating the spirit of the show. "This is Barbara Walters' legacy, let a woman speak!" she exclaimed, as per The Deadline.

7. Goldberg Intervenes: The Breaking Point

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Manoli Figetakis

Hostin and Farah Griffin got into another heated argument that needed Goldberg to step in. It all kicked off when Griffin said Hostin had insulted conservative women on a previous show. Hostin was adamant that she hadn't said anything like that. The two hosts got more and more upset with each other. Goldberg kept trying to get them to calm down. She asked them to stop arguing several times but the tension just kept building and finally, Goldberg reached her breaking point: "All right, we're gonna go to break! "We're going to break, I can't take it."

8. Behar vs. McCain: The Bush Tribute Clash

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Mike Pont; (R) Photo by Paul Morigi

In 2018, there was a big argument between Behar and McCain during a tribute to the late President George H.W. Bush. Behar started by talking about how great Bush's environmental policies were. Then she moved on to criticize President Donald Trump's views on climate change. McCain jumped in and said they should stick to honoring Bush instead of getting into politics. Behar shot back, "I don't care what you're interested in. I'm talking." McCain replied, "Well, I don't care what you're interested in either, Joy." The exchange quickly turned personal and heated, as per The People.