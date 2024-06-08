8 Famous Child Artists Who Went On to Become Successful Actors

Child Artists Who Cemented Their Place in Hollywood

Hollywood has several stars who proved their mettle as child artists. While the world knows the young Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint from the Harry Potter franchise, here are a few other actors who also started young through Broadway plays or commercials. Drew Barrymore, captured hearts in E.T. while Jodie Foster and Lindsay Lohan began as Disney stars. Although having to live life under intense public scrutiny as a child can be tough, these actors overcame many lows and cemented their place in the industry, as per Marie Claire.

1. Ryan Gosling

The Barbie star, Ryan Gosling, has been a well-known name in American households since his days on the Mickey Mouse Club. He also starred in other children's shows such as Goosebumps and Are You Afraid of the Dark? Gosling's breakthrough came with his role in The Notebook which gave his talent a fair recognition. Since then, he hasn't looked back and continues to captivate audiences across genres. The Oscar-winning La La Land is one such work, where he delivered a standout performance.

2. Lindsay Lohan

Lohan's life has been nothing short of a wild ride. As per Hello! magazine, the actor has had several highs and lows. She first won her audience's hearts with her dual role as twins in The Parent Trap and later solidified her status as a teen icon in Hollywood with Mean Girls. Following a break from the spotlight, Lohan made a return to the screen with a multi-picture deal with Netflix, showcasing her talent once again in films like Falling for Christmas in 2022.

3. Christian Bale

Famous for his role as Batman, Christian Bale was part of Empire of The Sun and Newsies as a child artist. His rise to fame, however, came later with his unnerving role in the cult classic movie, American Psycho. Bale has since then consistently proved himself in varying roles on the silver screen. His appearance in the fourth installment of Thor left fans wishing for more of him. Known for the physical transformations he undergoes for his roles, he was a perfect fit for the Marvel Universe.

4. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is perhaps most well known for her portrayal of Bella Swan in the Twilight saga. Having grown up in LA, with both parents working in the entertainment industry, she has been part of big projects from an early age. The actor played a key role in Panic Room which starred Jodie Foster. Stewart was only 12 when she acted in the movie. She starred across genres and received various accolades such as a British Academy Film Award, a César Award, and nominations for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

5. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson began her career at the age of 9. She first appeared in an off-Broadway play, Sophistry, but only had two lines. She later gained recognition through films like The Horse Whisperer, Ghost World, and The Lost Translation. Subsequently, she bagged the key role of Black Widow in the male-dominated movie franchise, Avengers. During the years 2018-19, she became the world's highest-paid actress. As a child, Johansson allegedly practiced her art by staring at a mirror, forcing herself to cry as she wanted to be like Judy Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis.

6. Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman's career began at the age of 12 with her role in Léon: The Professional. The Israeli-born American actor made her Broadway debut in a 1998 production of The Diary of a Young Girl while still in high school. She later gained recognition for her role as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars franchise. Subsequently, with her bold yet gracious roles in Black Swan, Annihilation, No Strings Attached, and Jackie, she carved her place as a leading actress in the industry.

7. Leonardo Dicaprio

Although Leonardo DiCaprio was technically in his late teens when he starred in This Boy's Life, he began his acting journey much earlier by appearing in commercials, significantly for Matchbox at the age of 14. The Oscar-winning actor sealed his place in the industry with several blockbusters like Romeo + Juliet, Titanic, The Revenant, Shutter Island, Django Unchained, and Catch Me If You Can, amongst other classic movies which earned him an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards.

8. Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor rose to fame as a teenage star with her widely popular role in National Velvet, after being signed by Metro-Goldwyn-Maye (MGM) in 1944. While she experienced some dissatisfaction with her career in the 1950s, her reinvention with films like Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, made her an adored and polished actor. In the 1960s, she became the world's highest-paid star. She later shared that her childhood ended when she was signed by MGM as they began controlling every aspect of her life.