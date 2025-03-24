76-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Mauled to Death by 24 Pet Dogs, Cops Make an Arrest!

A Colorado-based woman has been arrested after her 76-year-old mother, suffering from dementia, was found dead in her home. LaVonne Hoff was reportedly mauled to death by 24 pet dogs while her daughter, Jessica Hoff, was out completing some errands.

The cops rushed to the home on February 3 when they received a report of an unconscious woman. When they entered the scene, they found several dogs running around the house. Cops stated that there were “two dozen dogs and seven birds in cages in the home,” at the time of the incident.

The medical personnel announced LaVonne dead at the scene. The autopsy revealed that she had died from injuries sustained in a dog attack.

On March 21, the victim’s 47-year-old daughter was arrested. She has been charged with 54 counts of animal cruelty. She is also facing a criminal negligence charge for leaving her mother with dementia without supervision amid a bunch of loose and caged dogs.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Hoff, 47, on a felony warrant in connection with the death of her 76-year-old mother, who died as a result of dog attack in February. More at https://t.co/hssaeaNYVE pic.twitter.com/PRIQccv4lE — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 22, 2025

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, in its press release dated March 21, reveals that after an extensive investigation, they learned that Jessica had left her mother home alone “while she went to Pueblo to run errands.” Reportedly, LaVonne had dementia and needed 24-hour care.

The press release further states that the detectives executed a search warrant on the home and a second property owned by Jessica

Hoff in Colorado City where a total of 54 dogs and the seven birds were found in her possession. The pets were reportedly living in unsanitary conditions. The Sheriff’s office also revealed that several dogs were in poor health. The cops then joined hands with Animal Law Enforcement to seize the dogs and the birds.

Jessica has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail. As per the jail records, her bond was set at $50,000, reports People. She will be presented in court on March 27.

LaVonne Hoff’s case reminds us of a similar attack on California based woman, Davina Corbin. The 56-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of 25 Great Danes at a popular hiking route in California. According to The Sun, her body was found “on a neighbor’s porch with multiple bites over her body.”

In December 2024, a man lost his life after he was attacked by his own dogs at a park in San Diego, California. It is reported that the large, muscular dogs suddenly started attacking their owner and dug their teeth into him. The bystanders immediately rushed to the victim’s help by grabbing shovels and metal golf clubs.