K9 Mask Sees Major Boost From ‘Shark Tank’ Appearance, Company Now Looks To Expand

K9 Mask left Shark Tank with more than just a new infusion of cash.

The company was featured on the November 20 episode of the ABC reality series, showing off the product that helped dogs stay covered and safe in dangerous climates and amid pollution. As The Cinemaholic reported, founder Kirby Holmes got the idea for the product while spending summers in California with his grandparents and learning to deal with the smoke from wildfires. In 2017, during a particularly bad season, Holmes noticed that people had air filters and face masks on while they were taking walks, and realized that their dogs needed the same.

K9 Mask first grew through a Kickstarter campaign that raised $10,000 while giving more information about what they called the “world’s first air filter mask for your dog.”

“Wildfire smoke is not the only problem for dogs. Small air particles can get into a dog’s lungs where it is absorbed into the blood stream causing long-term health problems,” the campaign noted.

With the boost from the funding and some strong reviews from fans, the founders took their unique offering to the ABC show looking to find funding that would help them grow even more. The product ended up being a big hit on Shark Tank, earning a deal with investor Daymond John who invested a 20 percent stake that would help them expand operations. He took to Twitter after the episode aired to brag about the product even more and promote a deal they were having in conjunction with the episode. The post got a positive reaction, with many praising the innovation of the dog mask and predicting a bright future for K9 Mask.

“Daymond, living on the West Coast during these fires, I can say this is one drop dead brilliant product filling such a need saving so many lives,” on person tweeted. “You & these guys deserve everything you are about to make as in my mind there is no dog lover who would not buy it! Congratulations!”

The company took to Twitter to promote the appearance as well, and appeared to drum up even more opportunities. The post attracted a response from a Twitter user who inquired about selling the product in their own stores.

Austin entrepreneur Kirby Holmes and his cousin Evan Daugherty will be featured on the hit television show "Shark Tank" on Friday, November 20, at 8pm on ABC (EST/PST). Will you be watching? #SharkTank #K9Mask pic.twitter.com/5SV9UyXrXJ — K9Mask (@K9Mask) November 17, 2020

It wasn’t just social media lighting up due to the innovative product. K9 Mask drew attention across the internet, shooting to the top of Google search trends in the hour after the Shark Tank episode first aired.