WWE Rumors: Possible Reason Why The Miz Won Money In The Bank Briefcase Revealed By Dave Meltzer

According to the latest rumors, The Miz won the Money in the Bank briefcase from Otis at Hell in a Cell because WWE wants someone who could retain possession of the item for an extended period of time, as opposed to cashing in his contract right away.

As cited by Ringside News, Dave Meltzer noted on Tuesday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE’s creative team made the decision to have Miz win the MITB briefcase because the company is looking for a wrestler who could hang on to it until next year. The outlet added that it’s still unclear why officials didn’t believe in Otis the same way, though there’s a possibility the veteran grappler “intrigued” chairman Vince McMahon more than the ex-Heavy Machinery tag team specialist did.

“The whole idea is they’re going to strong with Randy Orton or Drew [McIntyre] and Roman Reigns probably isn’t losing the title any time soon but who knows because Roman Reigns with a long title run was not the idea, believe it or not,” Meltzer added, as quoted by Sportskeeda. “Even though it seems so obvious it was not the idea. I don’t know what the… I have no idea who’s the guy who was supposed to be the champion because they’ve basically devalued everybody else.”

If The Miz chooses to cash in his contract on Monday Night Raw‘s top titleholder, he will have to do it on McIntyre, who defeated Orton to become a two-time WWE Champion on the November 16 episode of the red brand’s show. There’s also a possibility Bray Wyatt might be involved in one way or another, considering how Miz unsuccessfully tried to convince the former Universal Champion to help him in his cash-in attempts. As reported by The Inquisitr, Wyatt and Alexa Bliss seemed to hint at a new feud with the former Intercontinental titleholder on this week’s Raw.

As for Otis, who was betrayed by former teammate Tucker right before The Miz won the MITB briefcase from him, Ringside News noted that he has seemingly been on a downward trajectory in recent weeks. In an earlier report, the publication wrote that McMahon did appear to be high on Otis during his brief stint as Mr. Money in the Bank. But with WWE reportedly having no plans to follow through on Tucker’s heel turn on his longtime friend, it now seems that both former Heavy Machinery members are no longer a “priority” on the company’s programming, unlike Miz, who has since become more prominent on Raw.