Republicans Are Reportedly Hoping Donald Trump’s ‘Temper Tantrum’ Will ‘Subside’

As Donald Trump continues to contest the result of the 2020 election, many of his Republican allies are hoping that his “temper tantrum” is only a phase, Vice reported.

“There are a lot of Republicans biting their tongues with the belief that Trump’s temper tantrum will subside in a week or so,” one Pennsylvania Republican close to legislative leadership told the publication.

“We’re in the death throes of idiocracy,” they added.

According to the news outlet, Republicans in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona privately echoed these sentiments in recent conversations with the publication.

Interestingly, a Thursday report from The New York Times claimed that Trump’s attacks on the election are part of a strategy to delay the certification of the results to maintain a grip on his base. Afterward, he allegedly plans to announce his intention of running for president in 2024.

Despite apparently realizing he has lost, Vice noted that Republicans still feel pressure to go along with his plan.

“Republicans in the states Trump needs are facing immense pressure to follow along with his half-baked plan, however, and many are repeating his complaints about voter fraud, either because they want to avoid his wrath or because they see utility in convincing more voters that widespread voter fraud is real to push restrictive voting laws for future elections.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Still, CNN claimed that Trump’s Republican backing for his attacks on the election is beginning to wane. The publication pointed in particular to GOP members who have voiced their support of Joe Biden receiving national intelligence briefings. Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford was the first to do so on Wednesday, which was followed by support from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, Senate Majority Whip John Thune, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. Notably, Graham has supported Trump’s refusal to concede and suggested that Republicans would not be able to win future presidencies if the electoral system is not challenged and changed.

According to CNN, some Republican Senators are biting their tongue to avoid angering Trump’s supporters, who will purportedly remain a political force in the GOP. However, some are reportedly finding a middle ground by creating the appearance of support for the president’s claims of election rigging while also signaling that Biden’s team should be able to begin working on the transition.

Vice claimed the chances that Trump will be able to overturn the election results via state legislators are slim. The only scenario in which this is possible, the news outlet said, is that some states fail to certify their results by their respective deadlines.