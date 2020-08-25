Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Gives Phyllis A Hand

The Tuesday, August 25 The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that it’s ladies night at The Grand Phoenix as Phyllis hopes to entice the who’s who of Genoa City to spread the word to all their friends about her latest luxurious offering for women.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets help from Nick (Joshua Morrow) to put a plan in motion, according to SheKnows Soaps. She goes all out and even includes Abby (Melissa Ordway) in her latest endeavor for The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Lily (Christel Khalil), Traci (Beth Maitland), Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Elana (Brytni Sarpy), and Summer (Hunter King) also make the guest list. Phyllis enlists Nick to go around and make sure her guests appear at the appointed time.

Monty Brinton / CBS

A new chapter starts for Traci. Phyllis serves a high tea complete with delicious drinks and food for Lily and Traci, and the two enjoy talking about their memories of Colleen. They wonder who Colleen would be now if she were still alive, and Traci decides that it is time for her to start something new.

Meanwhile, both Amanda and Elena enjoy some relaxation with indulgent spa treatments. The good news is that Amanda and Elena find common ground with each other as they find themselves spending a surprising amount of time together at the hotel. Although things started out rocky for them when Amanda showed up in Genoa City looking just like Devon’s (Bryton James) late wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan), these two are slowly and surely forming a bond. With Devon recently telling Amanda that he is over her looking just like Hilary, perhaps there is even room for friendship for Elena and Amanda.

Not surprisingly, Abby hopes to work an angle and get some dirt of Phyllis during her time enjoying Phyllis’s hospitality. Of course, Phyllis also hopes to get the goods on Abby. These two women have no plans to bury the hatchet anytime soon, so they each have to be on their toes even during an evening that’s supposed to be all about enjoyment.

Even Nikki enjoys her own space, complete with a piano to help her wind down. It’s all the more critical now that Nikki will likely be working at Newman Enterprises with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Getting back into cutthroat business could be taxing for Nikki since she also lives with MS, which can get worse when she’s stressed. Phyllis’s beautiful gift ends up being exactly what Nikki needs, and she enjoys time playing the beautiful piano.

Even Summer enjoys her mother’s hospitality with plenty of drinks combined with all the binge-watching she could ever want.