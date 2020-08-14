Prince Harry ‘Needs An Exit Plan’ And Will Soon Be ‘Desperate To Come Home,’ Warns British Journalist

'I predict Harry will be desperate to come home by this time next year,' the reporter predicted.

A British journalist has warned that Prince Harry should start drafting an “exit plan” from his recent move to Santa Barbara, California. The warning comes as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been dominating headlines this week due to both their recent house purchase and the release of Finding Freedom, a biography on the couple written by sympathetic royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

According to The Daily Mail, journalist Janet Street Porter claimed that their new digs in Montecito — the chic neighborhood located 90 miles from Los Angeles that can boast Oprah and Ellen deGeneres as residents — would likely be too isolated and boring for a couple who was had expressed their desire to pursue a number of new initiatives.

“Everyone knows that buying your first home is challenging, and it’s not easy to make the right choice… but why would choose to live in a dormitory?” Porter wrote.

“Bognor on a Monday night has more vitality than Santa Barbara. It’s where show business types retire, or buy mansions ready for that day. Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres might all ‘live’ there, but they’ll also have homes in Los Angeles near where they actually work,” she continued.

Porter then ended her article with a dire forecast.

“I predict Harry will be desperate to come home by this time next year- let’s hope there’s a way for everyone to save face,” she concluded.

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

Though the duke and duchess have reportedly been given the choice to return to their royal duties after a one year review of their departure, the option keeps appearing less and less likely.

One reason is the purchase of their West Coast mansion, which cost a reported $14.7 million. The Sussexes have allegedly already paid around $5 million for a down payment and have a mortgage of around $9.5 million.

However, a second reason is the public relations fallout from the publication of Finding Freedom. The book did not paint the British royals in a particularly sympathetic light — especially Prince William and Kate Middleton — and it has been rumored that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped collaborate on the material.

The recent warning is not the first time this week that a royal expert has voiced concern for Prince Harry’s future. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the prince’s biographer recently claimed that the 35-year-old had become a “shadow of himself” and that he and his former Suits actress wife were too engrossed on “negative” aspects of their lives.