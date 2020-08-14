Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Season 8 Video Preview And Premiere Date

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family are returning to Bravo for the eighth season of their reality show, Don’t Be Tardy. On Thursday, the 42-year-old Atlanta mother of six shared the big news with her Instagram followers, along with a video preview of the show.

Kim, who has been married to former NFL player Kroy Biermann since 2011, told her followers that the new season is set to premiere on October 6 on Bravo. She thanked producers for making it “hilarious” and “super fun.” Judging from the trailer, another season of laughs with a side of drama is in store.

What’s a family vacation without a little craziness? Viewers will get their fill, along with kids screaming, Kim crying, and her husband trying to deal with a broken-down RV.

The most recent episode aired back in April 2019, so it’s been a while since fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff have watched the Biermann crew’s antics. The one-minute preview shows Kim, Kroy, and all six kids road-tripping across the country in an RV. According to Bravo, Chef Tracey Bloom will also make an appearance.

In the teaser video, Kim’s hubby mentioned that he wanted “the kids to see something together” that they’ll never forget. Kim was hoping for a tropical beach destination, but she appeared to have a great time during their stop in Las Vegas.

It didn’t take long for fans to start commenting on the Instagram post. Kim, who has 3.1 million followers, racked up almost 1,800 comments and 43,000 likes on the Don’t Be Tardy announcement.

Responses to Kim’s social media posts aren’t always nice, but she does have some very loyal fans who frequently show their support for the reality TV star.

“Yayyy excited! That’s so great that you guys got such an amazing vaca before the world went crazy!” one Instagram user said, with what seemed to be a reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the best news I’ve received all 2020,” another commented.

“Can’t wait! Let there be wine and lots of laughs,” one person wrote.

Kim started out as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. After four seasons on the reality series, she was cast for her spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, along with her husband and children.

She has two daughters from previous relationships, Brielle (23) and Ariana (18). Kim’s husband adopted both girls in 2013, and the couple went on to have four more children — Kroy (9), Kash (8), and twins Kaia and Kane (6).