‘General Hospital’ Casting News: Amanda Setton Reportedly Out As Brook Lynn Quartermaine, But Only Temporarily

General Hospital has been filming again for about two weeks after a months-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, there have been a few cast changes behind the scenes and now a new tidbit has emerged. The role of Brook Lynn Quartermaine is reportedly being recast, but actress Amanda Setton will apparently be back at some point down the road.

According to Daytime Confidential, Amanda will be taking a leave of absence from General Hospital. This probably comes as a surprise to General Hospital fans, considering that everybody just went back to work in late July. She was prominently featured in Monday’s new episode and it was made clear she would likely be getting a lot of air time in the next month or two.

Unfortunately, now it seems that viewers will be watching someone else in these upcoming scenes. Luckily, this temporary departure is not due to the General Hospital star contracting COVID-19 or anything concerning. Rather, it seems she is taking maternity leave.

The Gossip Girl and One Life to Live alum is not active on social media, so it seems that this completely flew under the radar. The actress certainly has not appeared pregnant on-screen, although little more is known about this exciting real-world development.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Hearing that Amanda is on maternity leave would probably normally suggest that she’s already had her baby, or is about to give birth. However, it could be that she’s not that far along yet. The concerns over the coronavirus may have led the pregnant General Hospital star to step away from the soap opera earlier than would be typical in a situation like this.

Whether she is early in her pregnancy or at the end, the soap veteran apparently will be away from General Hospital again for the foreseeable future. At this point, it is not known who will be taking over as Brook Lynn.

This is the second temporary recast to emerge over the past few days. Kelly Monaco, who portrays Sam McCall, is being replaced by fellow soap veteran Lindsay Hartley. Kelly’s mom explained that the actress is expected to start taping General Hospital again next week.

As viewers saw during Monday’s General Hospital, Brook Lynn is facing a difficult decision. She unwittingly sold her shares of ELQ to Valentin and now he’s proposed a deal to her. He’ll give her what she needs to launch her music career, but only if she hides the truth about these shares from her father Ned and the rest of ELQ.

Additional information about this casting shift should emerge soon and General Hospital viewers will be anxious to learn more.