‘Indian Matchmaking’: Everything We Know About Season 2 And An Update On The Couples

The first season of Indian Matchmaking debuted earlier this week on Netflix, and fans are already looking for details on Season 2, so here’s everything you need to know, according to a report from Decider.

The new relationship reality series follows Sima Taparia, a popular Indian matchmaker, as she travels to meet clients and make love connections all over the world. Over eight episodes, Taparia spends time getting to know each person with great precision. She then documents interests, ambitions, and in-depth astrological readings to lead clients toward their perfect matches.

“From Houston to Chicago to Mumbai, these young singles go on sometimes fun, sometimes awkward first dates — often with their family in tow — to discover whether these good-on-paper matches can turn into a love that lasts a lifetime,” the official description states.

Season 1 of the series offered a small taste of what could come, and fans are curious if Netflix will be ordering a second installment. As of right now, there has been no official announcement from the streaming giant, but the news could emerge within the next few months. Additionally, “considering how many potential couples there are out there in need of pairing, the show’s creators have much to work with for Indian Matchmaking Season 2,” the report outlined.

If Netflix does order a second season of Indian Matchmaking, viewers can expect it to air as early as summer or fall 2021.

As for the stars of Season 1, Taparia worked mainly with Aparna Shewakramani, a 34-year old attorney and general counsel from Houston; Pradhyuman Maloo, a jeweler born and raised in Mumbai; and Nadia Christina Jagessar, a Guyanese-American event planner. The series also introduced Vyasar Ganesan, Akshay Jakhete, and Ankita Bansal.

By the finale, viewers saw Jagessar filled with butterflies at the thought of a long-term relationship with a man named Shekar. The two seemed to have the perfect date and it appeared they would be moving forward, but Jagessar said things changed after the cameras stopped rolling, according to a report from LA Times.

“Being off camera definitely changed the dynamic between myself and the matches that I had continued talking to, and obviously, the change was not positive,” Jagessar said. “But it helped me learn more about myself and what I’m looking for in a future partner.”

Maloo also appeared to have found a love connection by the end of the show. The Mumbai-based jewelry designer met up with a model named Rushali, but the couple didn’t last. He said the two had different paths in life and he’s still hoping to find the right person.

As for Shewakramani, the Houston-based attorney met a handful of men but had the best interaction with Jay from Atlanta. Unfortunately, she isn’t currently dating any of her onscreen pairings.

“They were all wonderful people,” she said. “They just weren’t the one for me.”

The series ending on a cliffhanger with Ganesan’s love story but the high school teacher said he’s currently single. While appearing on Indian Matchmaking, he revealed details of his past, including the fact that his father had been arrested for attempted murder. He said, in his culture, people are often stigmatized by their pasts or the actions of their parents, which makes it a little difficult to be matched. Ganesan said despite not finding love, he’s grateful for the experience.

As for Jakhete, the Bombay-based graduate came the closest to getting married on the show. He participated in a pre-engagement ceremony with a woman named Radhika, but later said he found out some information that caused him to call off the relationship.

Netflix has had great success with similar reality shows, including Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the streaming service decided to pick up Indian Matchmaking for Season 2.