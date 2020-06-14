Former Cop Calls On Pelosi, Schumer & Ocasio-Cortez To ‘Defund Their Protection’ Before Police

At Saturday’s “We Back Blue” Event in Washington, D.C., former police officer Tom Homan took aim at progressive lawmakers Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for their recent criticism of law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Ocasio-Cortez, in particular, has led calls to defund police departments and funnel money into social and community programs.

As reported by Breitbart, Homan called on the trio to “lead by example” and defund their own protection before pursuing efforts to defund the police. The former officer attacked Pelosi and Schumer for “not speaking up” amid these calls and emphasized that “we’re all against” racism.

“No one’s going to justify that, but they’ll stand out on a moment’s notice and defend people that are in here in the country illegally in violation of law, but they won’t stand out there and defend the men and women who leave the safety and security of their home every day with a gun on their hip and a kevlar vest on to defend their communities. They haven’t said a word. “

Homan then took aim at Ocasio-Cortez and her calls to defund police.

“She says we should defund the police, and we should all make sacrifices,” he said. “Okay. So lead by example,”

According to Homan, the trio should sacrifice the law enforcement officers who provide them with round-the-clock security before asking the American people to forfeit their protection. Homan also taunted the lawmakers and suggested they would not give up their protection.

“They’re never going to do it,” he said.

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have opposed defunding police departments and instead suggest increased funding into reforms.

Ocasio-Cortez recently addressed her calls to defund American police and claimed that such restructuring of funds would make communities more akin to affluent suburbs. She suggested that these communities already decide to defund police by choosing to focus the bulk of their money on health, housing, youth, and other community avenues that improve quality of life and pave the way for a healthy society.

Although Homan accused Schumer and Pelosi of remaining quiet in the face of calls to defund police, Politico reported that they are attempting to stifle such efforts behind the scenes. In particular, the publication claims the pair are hoping to enact a “sweeping reform bill” that would increase transparency, push for crackdowns on excessive use of force, and ban certain practices. As for funding, the bill allegedly leaves such issues to local leaders.

Karen Bass, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, expressed concerns about defunding and suggested it could be a “distraction” from reform. Others, such as Dexter Voisin, dean of the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work at the University of Toronto, argued that defunding the police keeps them accountable for their actions.