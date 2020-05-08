Former NBA Player Shannon Brown Arrested For Aggravated Assault, Fires Rifle At Couple Entering His Home

Former NBA player Shannon Brown was arrested May 2 in Georgia, The Citizen reported.

The local Fayette County news outlet released information that Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault when the former Lakers player allegedly fired a rifle at a couple who attempted to enter his home. Located in the River Oaks subdivision in Fayette County, Georgia, the residence is currently listed for sale.

Philip Nelson, spokesperson for the Tyrone Police Department, is reported to have said the couple stated they were looking for houses that were for sale in the neighborhood, and stopped at the home at approximately 6 p.m. to take a look.

The unidentified man and woman told police that the gate to the property and the front door were open. The couple claims they announced themselves and were told by someone inside, “Come in.” The two alleged victims said Brown emerged with a rifle upon their entry, and fired several shots at them as they left. Details were unclear in the initial article, but The Citizen reported the couple’s account of the events.

At one point, Brown emerged holding a rifle, with the couple telling police they withdrew from the house and that Brown fired five or six rounds in their direction as they were leaving, Nelson said.

The man and woman called 911 around 9:45 p.m., and met up with authorities in the subdivision.

Brown reportedly told police that he thought the couple was breaking into his residence. Reports state that police found one shell casing at the scene, and there was a for sale sign outside the home.

The news made its way to social media Thursday night, and people expressed their confusion about the series of events.

Shannon Brown got arrested for firing his gun at two strange people walking in his house because there was a for sale sign in the yard and the doors were open? Let me find an article that better explains. — WOLFMAN’S GOT NARDS (@staycoogi) May 8, 2020

Brown was previously married to R&B singer, Monica. The couple divorced in 2019 after nearly ten years of marriage. Monica currently stars on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Though her divorce was a topic of discussion on the reality show, the Grammy award-winning artist kept the private details of their marriage out of her storyline.

The NBA champion retained the home he once shared with Monica and their children when the two divorced. Monica was given six months to relocate from the property.

Since the divorce, the reality star has spoken in positively of her ex-husband. In a 2019 video from TMZ, she said she would always support Brown and emphasized their relationship “started with love and ended with love.”

Brown’s Instagram account has been wiped clean for some time, with even his profile photo having been removed. He has not yet commented on news of his arrest, and no other details have emerged at the time of this report.