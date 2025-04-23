6 Social Security Rules Married Couples Can’t Afford to Ignore!

When people say, “I do,” they don’t think about Social Security, but later on, it turns out to be one of the most significant financial decisions they will make as a couple. The actual amount you receive will depend on the choices you make together. Over the course of your lifetime, you might unlock thousands more if you do it correctly.

Who is Qualified?

Do you want to use your spouse to get Social Security benefits? Although there are certain obstacles to overcome initially, the good news is that it is feasible. You’re halfway there if you’ve been married for a year or more, are 62 years of age or older, and your spouse has filed. You are also eligible if you have a child under 16 or with a disability.

Decoding the Benefit

If handled properly, spousal social security can be a game-changer. Up to 50% of your spouse’s benefit is yours when they reach full retirement age (FRA). However, you won’t get the entire 50% if you start early, say at 62; instead, you’ll get about 32.5%.

What Matters is Your Own Benefit

You are automatically eligible for both your personal and spousal benefits when you apply if you are 62 years of age or older and filed after January 2, 2016. The huge but is that you only receive the largest of the two, not both. You receive it if your own gain is greater.

Early Bird Might not Always Get the Benefits

Early claim results in a smaller check, and once it is decreased, it cannot be removed. You lose roughly 0.694% a month for the first 36 months, and then it declines even more. Waiting past your FRA for spousal claims has no advantages. Be aware of the regulations and make the most of your Social Security!

Your Partner Will Affect Your Benefits

Whether for disability or retirement, your spouse must file first. Even if you’re prepared to go, you must wait past their FRA if they do! Your retirement plans may be affected by this, particularly if you depend on that additional income. The regulations, however, are somewhat more lenient for divorced people.

Seniors DO NOT pay taxes on social security, unless their income takes them over the $25,000/$32,000 (single/joint) threshold. What is that threshold? It’s easy, you take your yearly income and divide it by 2. If you’re under the amounts above, you don’t pay taxes. Most… pic.twitter.com/z02KCsMSHZ — Dittie (@DittiePE) July 31, 2024

Navigating Divorce and Social Security

Even if your marriage may have ended due to a divorce, your ex’s Social Security benefits may still be connected. You can get benefits from your ex-spouse’s employment history, even if they haven’t filed, if you’re 62 years of age or older, married for ten years, and unmarried at the moment! Neither their benefits nor those of their current spouse will be impacted.

Medicare for You and Your Spouse

Even if you have no work history, you may be eligible for premium-free Part A at age 65 if your spouse has worked and paid Medicare taxes for ten years. As long as the marriage lasted ten years and you are still single, this also holds true for divorced couples. However, be aware that in 2025, Part B, which covers medical visits, will need a $185 monthly fee.