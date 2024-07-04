6 Reasons Why Sobbin' Robyn Might Not Be the 'Villain' She is Often Portrayed as on 'Sister Wives'

Here are 6 Reasons Why Robyn Brown Might Not Be as Bad as Everyone's Made Her Out to Be

Let's take a step back and consider the wider picture before you join the 'Robyn Brown is the villain' bandwagon. Kody Brown's last standing wife is more complex than she first appears. Fans of Sister Wives, fasten your seatbelts because we're going to spill some juicy information. After reading this, you might think twice about what you thought you knew about Robyn, even though her history in the Brown family has always been strange, from her shifting roles in decision-making to her fragile relationships within the family. Still, let's examine her journey from a different POV.

1. Robyn Has Been Beside Kody as the Last Wife Standing

Robyn is Kody's only remaining wife following his divorces from Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown, and she has shown strong support for him, as evidenced in a 2023 interview where she stated, "I'm not going anywhere. We're sticking this out." Some people blame Robyn for Kody's failed relationships with his other wives. However, others have defended her by saying Robyn tried to keep things fair between all wives for a long time. Problems mainly started during the COVID-19 pandemic when Robyn prioritized her children's safety, and Kody's unequal treatment of his wives caused most of the issues. Robyn even encouraged Kody to improve his relationship with Meri. She told Today that Kody's treatment of Meri '[felt] like a dealbreaker.'

2. Robyn Has Fiercely Protected Stepchild Paedon

At first, some thought Robyn only cared about her own kids. However, it later became clear she cared for all the Brown children. Paedon Brown revealed that Robyn told Kody about Meri's alleged mistreatment of him. He said, "I will never hate Robyn because she opened several eyes, and because of that, I will never hate her," as per People. Robyn has tried to break down barriers with the other wives and their children. She's supported both her biological and stepchildren. Although Robyn and Kody are now in a monogamous relationship, this wasn't their original plan. Robyn chose polygamy believing it could create a close family when practiced with honesty and respect.

3. Robyn and Kody's Strong Partnership

Image Source: (L) Instagram | @robyn_browns_nest; (R) Getty Images | Photo By Gabe Ginsberg

Robyn and Kody Brown have a strong relationship. They often agree on family matters, especially about their children. During COVID-19, they made decisions together, even if it caused conflicts with other family members. They also work together on financial issues. Robyn has always supported him, but on the other hand, Christine, Janelle, and Meri have been outspoken about their issues with Kody. Robyn has frequently spoken respectfully of him. She has even drawn attention to his strengths as a husband and father.

4. Robyn's Empathy and Compassion

Robyn, often called "Sobbin' Robyn" because of how emotional she gets, is sometimes misunderstood. Her fans think this tendency to tear up isn't about being weak; it shows her deep empathy and compassion. This really stood out during Meri's issues with Kody after the catfishing incident. Viewers saw how much Robyn cared as she listened and supported Meri. In the early years of her marriage to Kody, Robyn also showed much concern for the children of Janelle, Meri, and Christine. As stated before, it was particularly clear when she took care of Paedon since she thought Meri wasn't treating him fairly.

5. Cool Robyn, Hot-Headed Kody

While Robyn occasionally cries, she generally maintains her composure when faced with criticism. On the other hand, Kody frequently lets his emotions get the better of him. Even though Robyn has previously made hurtful remarks regarding the weight of the other wives, she typically doesn't go low. She has even been charged with playing the victim, which supports the villainous image of her. However, Robyn doesn't always resort to being rude while handling her own criticisms. This conduct may be interpreted as manipulative, or it may be a reflection of Robyn's tendency to resolve disputes amicably.

6. Robyn's Influence and Commitment to Sister Wives

Robyn has played a big role in the Brown family dynamics, and some think she might have contributed to Kody's other marriages falling apart. Despite all the challenges and public scrutiny, Robyn has stayed committed to the reality TV show Sister Wives, which showcases the family's struggles and conflicts. The show's success has brought financial benefits to them with their fame leading the family to opportunities like brand partnerships and big social media followings. Recently, Robyn was seen filming for the upcoming 19th season of Sister Wives with Kody and her daughter Aurora Alice Brown, as per Screen Rant.