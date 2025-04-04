6 People Randomly Stabbed in Broad Daylight A Week After Donald Trump Announced Task Force to Make DC Safe

On Thursday, six people were stabbed by a man in broad daylight nearly two miles from the US Capitol. The Metro DC Police Department responded to the violent incident at around 3:20 pm. Upon reaching, they found six innocent people and one suspect injured with stab wounds. The mass stabbing took place in Northeast Washington, which is just blocks from the Gallaudet University, National Arboretum, and Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Police chief Pamela Smith said, “While walking down the street, the individual began stabbing himself then stabbed a female acquaintance.”

Just got to the scene, which extends numerous blocks. MPD officials say multiple people stabbed on Montello and Meigs NE, and they have arrested a suspect. DC Fire officials tell us they transported seven people from the scene to the hospital. Awaiting an update. https://t.co/uCgFSaKiBv pic.twitter.com/fYdZ61HUoi — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) April 3, 2025

The suspect then went on to stab random people, which included four women and two men. Among the victims were a grandmother and her two granddaughters.

“The grandmother and her two granddaughters were getting in a car, primarily minding their own business, doing what they were doing, and again this individual appeared to be in a mental altered state of mind,” the police chief said.

Smith added, “Two good Samaritans, and we are grateful for them this afternoon, tried to intervene in the suspect’s assault and were among those who were injured.”

Smith said that the male suspect was believed to have been in an “alternate mental state from an unknown substance” when he initiated a random mass stabbing. However, they are trying to determine what led him to stab his female acquaintance.

Emergency services arrived and all the six victims were hospitalized. All of them have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are now in stable condition.

The DC Police Department alerted the citizens about the incident on X and requested them to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 in case someone had any information that would help with the investigation. They also announced in a subsequent tweet that a suspect had been arrested. The cops also recovered a blood-soaked knife a few feet away from the suspect, which is believed to be the weapon of assault.

The knife pictured here was recovered a few feet away from the suspect and is believed to be the weapon used in this assault. pic.twitter.com/QCJrN9AU6G — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 3, 2025

The incident comes days after Donald Trump shared his vision to make DC safe. He even signed an executive order on March 27, 2025, that would set up the “DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force.”

The White House stated that the goal is to make DC “the pride of every American to whom it belongs.” It was further stated that the task force will include members of “key government agencies” to increase police presence in public areas and maximize immigration enforcement.

The recent mass stabbing near the US Capitol injured six innocent people. While the Trump administration is actively working to reduce incidents like these, the police chief said, “We want to make sure that individuals that are suffering from any type of substance abuse or any altered state of mind, we want to make sure they get the appropriate support and help.”