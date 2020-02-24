Donald Trump Says The Democratic Party Will Stop Bernie Sanders From Securing The Nomination

During his visit to India on Monday, Donald Trump again expressed his belief that the Democratic Party will not let its current frontrunner, Bernie Sanders, win the nomination.

“They are going to take it away from ‘Crazy Bernie,’ they are not going to let him win,” Trump said, per Raw Story.

“I actually think he would be tougher than most of the other candidates because he is like me, but I have a much bigger base.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump has voiced similar concerns in the past.

“They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously,” he tweeted last month.

Trump claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi timed the impeachment trial to take Sanders off the campaign trail and give an advantage to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Very unfair, but that’s the way the Democrats play the game. Anyway, it’s a lot of fun to watch!”

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) was criticized for its actions in the 2016 Democratic primary when they reportedly tipped the scales to help Clinton. As revealed by emails published by WikiLeaks, the party was significantly influenced by Clinton’s campaign, with top advisers expressing their desire to stop Sanders.

Trump tried to sow discord by claiming that the chaos in Iowa last week was the Democratic Party trying to *steal* the election from Sanders. It's the same playbook he used in 2016 — when he argued the Democratic Party had rigged their primary results against Sanders. pic.twitter.com/xkkvsK6Lfv — Hardball (@hardball) February 15, 2020

According to CNN, Trump’s defense of Sanders could be anything from a political strategy to a genuine response to seeing characteristics of himself in the Vermont Senator. Like Trump, Sanders is viewed as a political outsider by many in the Democratic Party who don’t take kindly to his revolution, which aims to change its power dynamic.

Regardless of the reason for Trump’s approach to Sanders, he doesn’t appear to be changing his strategy. As CNN reported, Trump congratulated the 78-year-old politician following his win in Nevada, which made him the first-ever candidate to win the popular vote in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

“So I think it was a great win for Bernie Sanders,” he said, later noting that he hopes the Democratic Party treats him “fairly.”

Although Trump has expressed support for Sanders in public, The Intercept previously reported that he is privately concerned about taking him on in the general election. According to operatives close to Trump, he has long been concerned about Sanders’ populism and how it will be received in the general election.

Notably, Trump was reportedly happy that Clinton selected Sen. Tim Kaine as her running mate on her failed 2016 ticket.

“I think Bernie as vice president would have been tougher,” he allegedly said.