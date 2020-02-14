Vanessa Bryant Posts Emotional Message To Late Husband On His ‘Favorite Holiday’

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to post a message to her late husband, Kobe Bryant. This is the first “holiday” that Vanessa has spent without her husband, who died on January 26, in a helicopter crash.

Vanessa first uploaded the tribute to her Instagram story before publishing it to her static Instagram account. Within minutes, the post received nearly 700,000 likes. Vanessa addressed the emotional message to her “forever Valentine.” You can see it below.

Vanessa chose the song “Tell Him” by Lauryn Hill to accompany the sweet photo. She focused on the lyrics, “Let me be patient let me be kind. Make me unselfish without being blind. Though I may suffer I’ll envy it not. And endure what comes. ‘Cause he’s all that I got and tell him. Tell him I need him. Tell him I love him. And it’ll be alright,” which played along the bottom of the pic.

The song is special, not only because the lyrics really express Vanessa’s feelings about her late husband, but also because Kobe is a big fan of Lauryn Hill. Back in 2018, Vanessa surprised him with tickets to see Hill at the Hollywood Bowl. You can see Kobe’s post about the surprise date below.

Valentine’s Day was always very special for Kobe and Vanessa. As Vanessa stated, it was Kobe’s “favorite holiday.” The couple often spent the day together, doing something super special and romantic. Back in 2015, for example, TMZ reported that the lovebirds went on a special date night, one that involved a helicopter ride. The happy couple shared some selfies from inside the chopper as they embarked on their special evening together.

In 2018, Kobe took to Instagram to wish his leading lady a happy Valentine’s Day, sharing a candid shot of him kissing Vanessa’s forehead.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love and best friend @vanessabryant #queenmamba #mireina #persempre,” he captioned the photo.

Last year, Kobe spoiled his girls with tons of flowers for Valentine’s Day. At the time, Vanessa was pregnant with the couple’s now 8-month-old daughter, Capri. Check out Vanessa’s post below.

Kobe was killed along with his and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna (Gigi, for short). In addition, seven other people traveling to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, that day also died.

Kobe and Gianna were buried following a private funeral held last week. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 24, at 10 a.m. Pacific. The memorial will be televised on various networks.