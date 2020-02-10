Denise Van Outen Announces First Solo Album After Being Unmasked On ‘The Masked Singer’

Over the weekend, Denise Van Outen was revealed to be the celebrity underneath the fox costume on the U.K.’s The Masked Singer.

Since then, the British actress has announced that she plans to continue her passion for singing.

The Eastenders star took to Instagram to share what she’s been up to recently now that she’s been unmasked.

“I’ve been tucked away in a studio recording an album with the fabulous @mrsteveanderson,” Denise revealed.

“As a mummy, I stepped back with my singing and stage career to make sure I never missed precious moments with my daughter. It was a moment last summer when I was singing in the shower when Betsy my 9-year-old daughter said to me “mummy, why have I never heard or seen you sing on stage?” That made me realize I had to get back to what I’ve always loved doing,” she continued.

“@TheMaskedSinger gave me the chance to get my confidence back.”

Denise thanked everyone for their lovely comments week after week.

Denise posted numerous photos of herself in the studio where she was working on her debut solo studio album. The blond beauty stunned in a long-sleeved red sweater with “Carnaby Street” written in black capital letters. She paired the look with leather pants and accessorized herself with a gold necklace.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 11,500 likes and over 270 comments from excited fans.

Denise is no stranger to chart success in her home country. In 1998, she achieved a Top 3 single under the duo name Denise & Johnny, per The Official Charts. They covered Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s “Especially For You,” which enjoyed 16 weeks on the chart.

A couple of years later, she teamed up with Andy Williams on a re-make of his classic song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” under her full name. According to The Official Charts, the single peaked at No. 23 in 2002 and spent 7 weeks on the chart.

Denise is a musical theatre trained vocalist and has yet to state what kind of direction she is heading in for her upcoming album.

Denise admitted that keeping her identity as the fox a secret wasn’t easy as she had to deal with endless questions from friends and family. She joked that she had disliked the fox she had become because she had to constantly tell lies to people. However, explained that this is now where the fun begins.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of The Masked Singer suggested early on that Denise was Fox after the clues gave it away.