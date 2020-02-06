WWE News: Brock Lesnar Wants To Work With Surprising ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar

On the January 13 episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE superstars Brock Lesnar and R Truth were involved in a comedy segment which culminated with “The Beast” delivering the F5 to the multi-time 24/7 Champion. However, Lesnar was apparently so pleased with Truth’s performance during his promo that he wants to work with him again.

During a recent interview with Uproxx, Truth revealed that Lesnar has even talked to him and company management about some storyline ideas down the line. While he didn’t get into any specifics about their plans, it does seem like there will be more interactions between the superstars.

“Brock has actually been pitching ideas. He wants to work with me doing something because of that [last] segment. He pitched a couple ideas. He and I talked afterwards. The sky’s the limit. The business is always changing, and I’m always changing with things.”

While Truth isn’t a main event superstar, he is a huge fan favorite and beloved for his ability to entertain people. During the segment in question, Lesnar appeared to be enjoying himself, and it marked one of the rare occasions where “The Beast” took to the microphone afterward, albeit for a brief moment.

In recent months, however, Lesnar has been showing a more outgoing side to his personality. After he won the Money in the Bank ladder match, he carried the briefcase around like a boombox and did some dancing. Perhaps his desire to work with Truth is because he wants to showcase more of his fun side on WWE television.

Truth probably won’t win the Universal Championship from Lesnar, but more segments or a match between the pair would be fresh as “The Beast mainly interacts with superstars in the main event scene and title picture. Lesnar has been appearing on WWE television quite regularly in recent weeks as well, so both superstars will have more opportunities to cross paths in the lead up to WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen what WWE’s plans for Truth and Lesnar are, but if the Universal Champion has shown a personal interest in working together in some capacity, the company is bound to make it happen.

