WWE Rumors: Top ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstars Could Be Added To Babyface Faction

Seth Rollins‘ heel faction — which also includes Buddy Murphy and the Authors of Pain — have been running roughshod over Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. The team of Big Show, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe has attempted to put a stop to their reign of terror, but they’ve been outnumbered by their villainous counterparts. However, according to Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, by way of Sportskeeda, the good guys could be set to add at least one more member.

“I don’t know if this is going to happen, I know it was the original plan, was now that Rey lost the ladder match, Rey [Mysterio] would join in there with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against the AOP and Seth. If Buddy Murphy’s in there, they can add Aleister Black in there, because Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy had a natural programme and that kind of gets a lot of guys in sort of a main event programme.”

Black has been engaged in a critically acclaimed rivalry with Murphy in recent weeks, so adding him to the babyface stable to even the numbers makes sense from a storytelling perspective. While it was rumored that he and Murphy would be teaming up following their feud, the latter joining Rollins and company suggests that he will remain a heel for the foreseeable future.

However, it’s also possible that Mysterio could join the stable now that his rivalry with Andrade over the United States Championship came to an end on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. Furthermore, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Master of the 619” has been reportedly set to join the faction for weeks now.

Of course, it remains to be seen how long WWE will keep using Big Show. “The World’s Largest Athlete” is effectively semi-retired, so he might not be on television for the long term. Therefore, it’s also possible that both Black and Mysterio will become the full-time members of the babyface alliance.

WWE appears to have big plans for Murphy and Black, and pairing them up with factions involving main-event caliber superstars could be a smart move for boosting their respective profiles. However, Mysterio joining Big Show, Owens and Joe will make for a veteran-focused alternative to Rollins’ faction of rising stars. If the company wants to establish Murphy and the Authors of Pain as future main event players, having them go over those legendary superstars looks like a good idea.