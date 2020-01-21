WWE News: Matt Hardy Trends Worldwide On Twitter, Drops Further Hints At Imminent Departure From Company

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Hardy — who was apparently moved to the Friday Night SmackDown roster earlier this month — was seemingly back on the red brand. However, it was more of the same for the WWE veteran, who lost to Erick Rowan in yet another quick and easy squash match. This caused Hardy’s name to trend worldwide on Twitter, as the wrestler soon acknowledged this on the social media platform and suggested that he may not be around much longer on WWE programming.

In his Twitter post, Hardy shared a screenshot of Monday night’s worldwide trending topics on the platform, showing him ranked No. 17 — two spots behind the female half of a popular Filipino celebrity couple and right in between Boston Celtics stars Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter. The multiple-time former tag team champion thanked his fans for continuing to back him up during his ongoing streak of squash match losses on WWE television, adding a few comments about his booking and his potential future with the company.

“Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Hardy’s tenure with WWE, especially since his contract is rumored to be expiring on March 1. The 45-year-old has used his “Free the Delete” series on YouTube multiple times to hint at a potential departure from the company, with one video mentioning that his “zenith” will “cease to exist past 3220.” This is a possible reference to March 2, 2020 — the first day of Hardy’s free agency, assuming his contract indeed expires the day prior.

The 2nd episode of Matt Hardy in #LIMBO is LIVE now HERE- https://t.co/ZRp2PRYjnE pic.twitter.com/vDMidFPhZo — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 19, 2020

While Hardy may have several options once his WWE deal is up, All Elite Wrestling has been brought up most frequently as a likely landing spot for the veteran. Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Hardy might soon be revealed as the mysterious, yet-unseen leader of AEW’s Dark Order stable.

With less than a month and a half remaining before Hardy potentially becomes a free agent, there might be a chance of him re-signing with WWE and spending the last few years of his career in the company where he first earned widespread recognition as a pro wrestler in the late 1990s. However, Wrestling Inc. pointed out that the odds of re-signing still appear slim, due to Hardy’s purported issues with the promotion’s creative team and his desire to have a more meaningful role on WWE television.