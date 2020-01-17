‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Phyllis Wreaks Havoc

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 20 bring shenanigans from Phyllis that affect Abby’s budding relationship with Chance. Plus, Lola and Summer argue before ultimately saving the day, and Mariah keeps Sharon’s secret.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) sounds an alarm — literally, according to SheKnows Soaps. Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) have a wonderful evening out planned, but Phyllis ensures that the whole thing ends in disaster. From canceled reservations to a false fire alarm, Phyllis is there at every turn, and while both Chance and Abby realize that Phyllis is causing issues, neither one of them can prove it. Phyllis’s antics do put a stop to Abby and Chance taking their relationship to the next level, though, so score one for Phyllis. It seems like the redhead will not rest until she ends up breaking up Chance and Abby for good.

Elsewhere, tensions rise between Summer (Hunter King) and Lola (Sasha Calle). Jabot is having dinner at Society, and the power goes out, which leads to some massive issues with the dinner party. They bicker about the situation a bit, and then Lola comes up with a unique idea that calls on her previous job as a food truck owner, and Summer is drawn to the plan, which ends up saving the day.

Unfortunately for Lola and Summer, things between Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) don’t go as well. Despite Kyle’s reservations, Jack insisted on hiring Theo at the family cosmetics company, and he’s welcomed his son’s archenemy into the Abbott family. It doesn’t help anything at all that Lola and Theo became fast friends, and Kyle doesn’t like what he sees. Things get out of hand when Kyle ends up punching Theo, infuriating Lola. Once again, their different backgrounds lead to a significant argument for the newlyweds, and this time might be the last time.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) makes a difficult decision. She’s devastated about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer diagnosis, but Sharon asked her family to keep the details under wraps for now. When Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) shows up for a brief surprise visit, she realizes that something is really bothering Mariah. However, despite her recent pleas with Tessa to be truthful, Mariah keeps Sharon’s secret. Of course, Mariah doesn’t lie. She simply lets her girlfriend know that the news isn’t hers to tell, and Tessa ends up jetting off with Tanner (Chase Coleman) to the next stop on their tour.