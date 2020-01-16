‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Mariah Worries

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, January 16 reveals Sharon’s path forward as Nick learns the truth of Sharon’s breast cancer diagnosis. Plus, Summer and Mariah clash, Phyllis propositions Chance, and Billy asks Lily for advice.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) reassured Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). She asked her dad to find out what is going on with Sharon (Sharon Case), and he agreed. Meanwhile, Sharon and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) were at the cancer center. Sharon asked the doctor if she could beat the disease. While the doctor remained cautious, he told Sharon that she had an excellent chance of beating her stage two breast cancer. The doctor recommended that Sharon undergo chemotherapy and then surgery. She asked when she could start.

When they got home, Sharon asked Rey to get her the book that the doctor recommended she read. Rey left, and Sharon cried. Nick knocked on the door, and Sharon tried to tell him that she had a cold. He asked her to open the door, so she did. Nick let Sharon know that Faith found the note, and he expressed that many people care about her and want to know what’s going on with her. Sharon admitted that she has breast cancer, and Nick reassured her that she and their children are strong and everything would work out. Sharon agreed to tell the kids, but she asked Nick to refrain from telling anybody else. When Rey returned with the book, Sharon told him that Nick knew, and Rey was glad to hear it.

On the Crimson Lights patio, Lily (Christel Khalil) ran into Billy (Jason Thompson). She was happy to see him, and he apologized for blowing up her marriage. Lily admitted that she’s not mad about the way things turned out. Now she’s living a life of purpose helping prisoners. Billy asked Lily to give him some of her wisdom. Lily said she was going to meet Jill (Jess Walton), and Billy called somebody and made plans to meet.

Finally, at The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) propositioned Chance (Donny Boaz) while Abby (Melissa Ordway) watched. Phyllis asked Chance to hire her for his new business. Then, Phyllis went to talk to Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Abby walked over to Chance and said he could date Phyllis since they weren’t exclusive. Instead, Chance asked Abby out on a date, but she was busy.

Meanwhile, Phyllis updated Amanda on her new plans to work with Chance instead of taking back the hotel. Then Amanda needed to go, and Phyllis wondered if Amanda had a date. After that, Phyllis walked back over to Chance, and she stuck her backside right in his face when she walked away.