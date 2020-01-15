Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke & Quinn Go Head-to-Head

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 16 tease that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will try to throw her weight around the Forrester mansion. However, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will soon put Brooke in her place, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) recently made a confession to his wife. He told Brooke that his and Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) friendship crossed the line and they kissed. Of course, Brooke did not take the news well. And as usual, she blames Shauna for the two-way affection that her husband and the former Vegas showgirl shared.

Brooke will make her way to the Forrester mansion. She wants to warn Shauna to stay away from her husband, as reported by The Inquisitr. In fact, the promo shows that Brooke will accuse Shauna of throwing herself at a man who doesn’t want her. Shauna will cheekily retort that Ridge’s kisses proved otherwise. Upon hearing this, Brooke will slap Shauna. She won’t have Shauna even imply that Ridge enjoyed their kisses. As far as Brooke is concerned, Shauna should butt out of her marriage immediately.

In the background, Quinn reels in shock. She cannot believe that Brooke dares to slap her best friend for something that Ridge had a part in. But Quinn will be in for an even bigger surprise.

Brooke will then appeal to Eric Forrester (John McCook) and tell him that he cannot have Shauna living under the same roof as him. She wants Eric to throw her out. She thinks that Shauna doesn’t deserve to be living in the mansion and that he should have kicked her out a long time ago.

Of course, Quinn will step in and put Brooke in her place. She has no right to be making demands in her house. Quinn may invite who she wants and it has nothing to do with Brooke. Quinn will be irate as she blasts Brooke.

The soap opera spoilers state that Brooke will then deliver the final blow. She will turn to Eric and plead with him to leave Quinn as well. As far as she’s concerned, Quinn is dragging down the Forrester name and doesn’t deserve to be one of them.

Quinn won’t believe what she’s hearing and will turn on the blonde. Brooke has declared war on the wrong person. If anyone should be afraid that they’ll be getting the boot, it should be Brooke.