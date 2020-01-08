‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey & Her Fiance, Mike Hill, Intend To Sign A Prenup Before Their October Wedding

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill will be protecting their assets before they walk down the aisle later this year.

Page Six reports that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the sportscaster have both agreed to sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding, which is slated to take place in October. Bailey shared the couple’s reasons for moving forward with the legal paperwork on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During Bailey’s appearance, she shared that the decision was unanimous between her and Hill. She also said that, before they made their decision, they consulted with some of their married friends and fellow RHOA cast members.

“I think it just is smart. It protects everyone and we’re working on some really great things together,” she said in response to a fan question about the legal document. “We actually had this conversation with Kandi [Burruss] and Todd [Tucker] and we got a chance to see how they kind of like, worked it out.”

During the discussion, Hill was also able to add in his opinions on why the prenup was important for the couple to have. While acting as the late-night show’s bartender for the night, Hill chimed in on the conversation and said that he has had his “money taken before” in his past relationships. When the topic of the fact that Bailey, who has been modeling for decades and has several business ventures, has her own money, Hill explained that the prenup has nothing to do with his trust for his bride to be.

“I’m not implying that she would take my money,” Hill confirmed on the show. “I was saying like, you know, when you come into a relationship, what’s yours is yours and what’s mine is mine and what we make together we can split if it happens to end that way. Which it won’t happen to then that way.”

Although the two have agreed to protect their wealth if they do decide to divorce, they seem to remain solid as they prepare for their big day. The couple shocked fans on Sunday, January 5 when wedding photos were released of them in New York City. The couple has, though confirmed that they are still planning to get married on October 10.

Bailey and Hill got engaged in front of RHOA cameras back in July, a little over one year after they met on The Steve Harvey Show. Hill gifted the television personality with an $85,000 engagement ring in front of their friends and daughters. Both Bailey and Hill have been married in the past.