‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Jill Stays In Town

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of January 6 and beyond show that Jill is in Genoa City for the foreseeable future. Plus, Lily returns to help Devon figure things out after Colin swindled Katherine Chancellor’s fortune from him.

Jess Walton portrays Jill Foster Abbott on Y&R, and she has been around a few times in recent months. However, since Devon (Bryton James) ended up giving most of Katherine Chancellor’s fortune to Cane (Daniel Goddard), and Colin (Tristan Rogers) took it, Jill has been in the storylines even more than usual. Plus, it looks like she’ll be around for even more drama this month, according to a recent CBS Soaps In Depth report. Walton lives in Oregon, but she has a studio in Los Angeles that makes it feasible for her to commute to work on the show occasionally.

“I don’t want to be down here [in Los Angeles] for weeks at a time, leaving my husband and kids, grandkids,” Walton told the magazine. “I want to go every once in a while for a few days. So this is just perfect. I’m so happy to be back. I’m so grateful for the show and to my fellow actors — it’s such a joy to work with them!”

Also returning next week is Devon’s sister, Lily (Christel Khalil). Last year the actress stunned fans when she went off contract to recurring. Then, Lily ended up being the cause of an accident that ended in Hilary (Mishael Morgan) dying. Ultimately, Lily ended up serving prison time as a result of distracted driving. She got out of prison and returned to Genoa City for Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) funeral, and she’s been back a few times since then. During her time away, Lily realized that she wasn’t interested in continuing her marriage with Cane (Daniel Goddard).

Loading...

The Inquisitr previously reported that Goddard had left the show, even though Cane’s last appearance did not really seem like much of a sendoff for the character who’d become an integral part of Genoa City over the years. Cane left to track down Colin and Devon’s money, but he hasn’t returned.

Most likely, both Jill and Lily will be in town in a storyline about Katherine’s fortune and what happened to it after both Colin and Cane disappeared. While Devon still has some money, the fact of the matter is that Katherine’s final wishes weren’t for Cane (or Colin) to have her fortune, so Jill wants to make it right.