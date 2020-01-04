Fox News Host Lou Dobbs Says Donald Trump Sets Presidential Standard That Other ‘Mortals’ Can’t Meet

Lou Dobbs has unabashedly expressed his support for Donald Trump on multiple different occasions, but the Fox News host took things to the next level on Friday night’s episode of Lou Dobbs Tonight, saying that the president has set the standard for future presidents.

According to HuffPost, the Fox Business host praised Trump for being able to “outwork” and “outthink” other people and has already had a “historic” presidency.

“This is a president who’s already — in my opinion, he’s already historic, but in my opinion, he’s also already one of the greatest presidents and with another four years, in which to get more done, he’s already set a standard, Congressman, for presidents that most mortals won’t be able to meet,” he said.

Dobbs was weighing in on the president’s choice to attack and kill Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad international airport in Iraq. The airstrike has been met with intense criticism by people on both sides of the aisle, some of whom worry that the move could ignite another conflict in the Middle East.

But Dobbs believes that Trump made the right decision and, as the Washington Examiner reports, defended the president’s decision not to brief members of Congress about the upcoming attack.

“I think a good case could be built it would be utterly irrational of the Trump administration to brief the very people who are trying to unseat him, remove him from power, to overthrow his presidency, and who have done everything in their power to do so,” Dobbs argued.

He claimed that Trump is right to feel that he can’t trust Democrats in Congress and isn’t required to inform them about his military decision.

Lou Dobbs says Trump has already set a standard "for presidents that most mortals won't be able to meet," saying he "out-works them, he out-thinks, he is remarkably resourceful, he's bright, his judgment is second to none" pic.twitter.com/Mi2iJbLnS4 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 4, 2020

Dobbs has called Trump the “greatest” president in American history, as The Inquisitr previously reported. While speaking about the House’s efforts to impeach Trump, Dobbs claimed that Democrats are trying to overthrow the government. He went on to predict that the president will be venerated in the future when people look back on his presidency. He argued that because Republicans will be victorious in the impeachment trial, in his opinion, that they will be the ones who write history and they will write Trump’s presidency as one of success.

Prior to that, Dobbs praised the president, thanking him for making the weekend possible for Americans, a comment that earned him intense criticism.

Dobbs is an influential voice in Trump’s White House, according to reports, though the Fox host has long been criticized for his controversial views, including his belief that former President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States.